FILE - Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg attends a rally at the Alberta Legislature Building in Edmonton, Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dave Chidley)

Alberta energy company takes full responsibility for explicit Greta sticker

X-Site Energy says it regrets pain caused by decal, adds organizational changes have been made

An Alberta energy services company says it deeply regrets pain caused by a decal bearing its logo beneath a sexually suggestive cartoon appearing to depict 17-year-old Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg.

X-Site Energy Services says in a statement posted to its website that it recognizes it’s not enough to apologize for the image that unleashed a torrent of online outrage last week.

It says it’s committed to recovering and destroying all the decals it distributed and says it hopes everyone stops republishing the image.

RELATED: Greta sticker that drew outrage in Alberta not child pornography — RCMP

The company adds that management takes full responsibility and organizational changes have been made to reflect this.

It also says it intends to hold sessions about respect in the workplace for all of its staff.

A call to Doug Sparrow, who was listed as X-Site’s general manager last week, went straight to voice mail and he did not immediately respond to a message seeking further clarification.

The Canadian Press

RELATED: Albertans react to explicit decal of energy company logo, girl resembling Greta Thunberg

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Greta Thunberg

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Driver gets $109 ticket after truck with TV-sized advertisements seen in Victoria

Just Posted

Chase RCMP arrest two after speeding vehicle crashed head-on with semi truck

Police report driver and passenger fled on foot, arrested with help from police dog

Help celebrate women’s achievements in the Shuswap and the world

International Women’s Day officially on March 8, Salmon Arm event set for March 5

Salmon Arm Silverbacks up two games to start playoff series

The Silverbacks take their lead to Victoria for another game on March 2.

Update: Crews make short work of debris on road between Salmon Arm and Sicamous

All lanes are now open.

Shuswap woman competes to become Ink Magazine’s cover girl

Competition’s top prize is to appear on the cover of the magazine and $25,000

Morning Start: Do you know which pandemic is the deadliest in world history?

Your morning start for Monday, Mar. 2, 2020

HAWTHORNE: Willpower versus motivation, part 3

Personal trainer Sean Hawthorne asks, if we know what to do, then why don’t we do it?

Work to resume on northern B.C. pipeline as B.C., feds and Wet’suwet’en reach tentative deal

Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs are in opposition to the 670-kilometre natural gas pipeline

Driver gets $109 ticket after truck with TV-sized advertisements seen in Victoria

The MVA has restrictions on illuminated signs to minimize distracted driving

Alberta energy company takes full responsibility for explicit Greta sticker

X-Site Energy says it regrets pain caused by decal, adds organizational changes have been made

B.C. Ferries will start taking debit at ticket booths this month

PIN pads will allow for tap payments

Canada’s number of COVID-19 cases grows to 27 as Ontario announces three new ones

In China, nearly 80,000 people have been diagnosed and more than 2,800 have died

Massive fire engulfs CN Rail facility in Prince Rupert

Cause currently unknown

Two charged in Kelowna Canada Day stabbing death back in court

Nathan Truant, 27, Noah Vaten, 21, are both charged with manslaughter

Most Read