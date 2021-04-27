The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on April 13, 2018. A Canadian man is awaiting his next court date from across the border after he was detained by American authorities for allegedly trying to enter the U.S. in a kayak. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Alberta man accused of entering U.S. in kayak, running from border officer

Edmonton man arrested after an eight-kilometre chase

An Alberta man is awaiting a next court date in Montana after he was detained by American authorities for allegedly crossing the border in a kayak.

The U.S. Department of Justice says in a release that Tommy Plante of Edmonton faces a criminal complaint of illegal entry into the U.S. and possession of a firearm and ammunition while prohibited.

It says the RCMP spotted the 32-year-old on the evening of April 19 in a kayak on Lake Koocanusa, a reservoir shared by British Columbia and Montana.

Mounties warned the Eureka Montana Border Patrol Station that the man may be trying to cross the border.

The Justice Department says that the next morning a border officer saw a beached kayak, a camp site and a man about a half kilometre south of the border.

It says when the officer approached, the man picked up a rifle, fled into the woods and, after an eight-kilometre chase, was arrested.

Plante appeared in court Friday and U.S. Magistrate Judge Kathleen L. DeSoto ordered he be detained.

—The Canadian Press

