Alberta man fined after single-vehicle crash on Highway 1 east of Sicamous

An Alberta man is fortunate to have escaped without life-threatening injuries after rolling his vehicle down an embankment alongside the Trans-Canada Highway east of Sicamous.

The Sicamous RCMP were notified of a serious single-vehicle collision on Highway 1 near the Arnold Frontage Road at noon on Aug. 27.

Read More: CSRD open house to focus on Centennial Field

Read More: Shuswap residents without power after protesting smart meter installation

Police officers, ambulance crews and the Eagle Valley Rescue Society truck arrived on the scene to find a Honda Civic lying on its crumpled roof at the bottom of a 20-foot embankment alongside the highway.

The Sicamous RCMP’s investigation determined the driver of the Honda was travelling westbound when he lost control. The car hit the westbound ditch before rolling several times and coming to rest on its roof. The 28-year-old driver, a resident of Calgary, suffered non life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital in Salmon Arm by ambulance.

“It was very apparent, judging by the extensive damage to the vehicle, that this collision could have been fatal for the driver. He was a very fortunate young man to have escaped this with what looks like minor injuries,” said Sicamous RCMP Sgt. Murray McNeil.

Read More: Arizona skater visits home of hockey to try out for Sicamous Eagles

Read More: Shuswap firefighters put their skills to the test

An air ambulance had been called in and the highway was closed in both directions to allow it to land, but after an assessment of the driver’s injuries it was decided the helicopter would not be required.

Police determined that speed and driver error contributed to the collision. The roadway was clear and dry at the time with excellent visibility.

The driver of the civic was issued a $368 ticket for driving without consideration.

@SalmonArm

jim.elliot@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter