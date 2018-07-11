Terrace SAR Facebook photo

Alberta man missing on B.C. river found dead

Body found on July 11 after going missing on July 7

Three days after going missing, an unnamed Alberta man’s body has been found.

At approximately 11:20 a.m. on July 11, Kitimat RCMP, Search and Rescue and the Terrace Swift Water Rescue teams found the man after he capsized in the Kitimat river on July 7.

READ MORE: Rescuers search for man whose boat capsized in the Kitimat River

The 39-year-old man was with three other men in three inflatable boats when they struck a logjam. The other men were able to make it to shore.

A press release from the RCMP said no more information will be released as the BC Coroners Service investigates.


keili.bartlett@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
2 fatalities and 1 serious injury mar vacation season in B.C. resort town
Next story
Okanagan pharmacy buying back used needles

Just Posted

Shuswap Watershed beaches good to go

Report indicates water quality is “very good” in terms of human enjoyment of lakes and beaches

Fire sparked in Vernon home

Cardinal Road residents were out walking the dogs when fire started

Trustee remuneration set for North Okanagan-Shuswap district

Board to be elected in the fall

First Nation pipeline protesters erect ‘tiny homes’ in B.C. Park

Kanahus Manuel and Tiny House Warriors say more homes being constructed in park

Salmon Arm council puts brakes on intersection changes

Decision on safety improvements delayed until after referendum on underpass

Collisions on Trans-Canada Highway prompt call for reduced speed for semis

Salmon Arm resident suggests 40 km/h speed limit downtown for tractor trailers

Hurricane Chris to make landfall in Newfoundland as post-tropical storm

Environment Canada says Chris was about 372 kilometres southwest of Sable Island early Thursday morning.

CN freight train derails along southern B.C. lake

A CN freight train hauling pulp derailed beside a lake near Pemberton, British Colombia.

Trudeau bills 10-year defence spending plan as answer to Trump spending call

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau bills 10-year defence spending plan as answer to Donald Trump’s persistent spending call.

BC mental health clubhouse – paired with shooting range – shuts down in less than a week

Health authority does about-face after unrelated $628k fine from WorkSafeBC

Federal NDP leader talks DFO, Greyhound, tariffs at 1st of 4-day B.C. tour

Jagmeet Singh was in Terrace Wednesday with Skeena-Bulkley Valley NDP MP Nathan Cullen

B.C. man, 71, builds bike that can glide along unused railroad

Island Corridor Foundation says rail use not permitted on active railroad

RCMP teddy bear from B.C. looks forward to cross-Canada travels

Police asking public to help document Nanaimo Bear’s journey via Twitter and Facebook

Tiny tremors causing Vancouver Island to move away from B.C. mainland

When the North American plate moves, energy is released and causes a shift to the west

Most Read