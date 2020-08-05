(Kelowna RCMP photo)

Alberta man’s body recovered from Okanagan Lake after five-day search

‘The depth of the water, as well as the topography of the lake, made the recovery of the deceased very challenging’ - RCMP

After an extensive five-day search, West Kelowna RCMP recovered the body of an Alberta man from Okanagan Lake on Wednesday, Aug. 5.

The 33-year-old didn’t surface while cliff jumping near Rattlesnake Island on Okanagan Lake on the afternoon of Aug. 1, sparking search efforts by local police, an RCMP underwater recovery team, Peachland Fire and Rescue and Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR).

“The depth of the water, as well as the topography of the lake, made the recovery of the deceased very challenging,” says Sgt Joel Glen of the West Kelowna RCMP. “Our heartfelt condolences go out the family and loved ones of the deceased.”

RCMP do not expect criminality to be a factor in the man’s death.

The BC Coroners Service is also investigating to determine how, where, when and by what means he came to his death. Due to the privacy of the deceased, neither organization will be releasing or confirming identity.

A 21-year-old man’s body was also found in the northern region of Okanagan Lake on Wednesday.

READ MORE: Search continues for Alberta ma’s body after cliff-jumping incident on Okanagan Lake

READ MORE: Body of 21-year-old man found in Okanagan Lake

DeathRCMP

Lebanese-Canadians look for ways to help while grappling with Beirut tragedy

