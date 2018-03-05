United Conservative Party leader Jason Kenney speaks to supporters after being sworn in as MLA for Calgary-Lougheed, in Edmonton Alta, on Monday January 29, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Alberta opposition leader would toll natural gas exports from B.C.

The United Conservative Party leader made the comments to reporters in Vancouver today during a trip to B.C.

Alberta’s Opposition leader says if he becomes premier there will be “serious consequences” for British Columbia if it blocks the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion.

Jason Kenney says he would be prepared to stop permits for the shipment of Alberta oil through the Trans Mountain pipeline, and place a toll on shipments of natural gas from B.C. through Alberta.

The United Conservative Party leader made the comments to reporters in Vancouver today during a trip to B.C. to speak about the need for ”environmentally responsible resource development.”

Kenney acknowledges that some Calgary-based companies that develop B.C. natural gas would not be happy with a toll, but he says the job of an Alberta premier is to defend the province’s economic future.

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley banned B.C. wines in response to its proposal to limit diluted bitumen shipments, but she lifted the ban after Premier John Horgan said he would ask the courts to decide whether it can bring in the restrictions.

Kenney also clarified his stance on supervised drug consumption sites, saying the Supreme Court of Canada has ruled that governments are obligated to license such facilities.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
Burns Lake reeling after allegations of sexual assault against former mayor
Next story
President of Canfor departs amid leadership changes

Just Posted

Squatter arrested in remote home

Chase RCMP find man hiding in season home in North Shuswap’s Seymour Arm

Snowmobiler dies near Lumby

Incident in backcountry claims the life of 30-year-old

North Okanagan-Shuswap school board reduced to five trustees

Education minister accepts official trustee’s recommendation, cuts board for the October election

Sicamous mayor wants Kamloops to join bid for half of marijuana tax revenue

Kamloops This Week staff The mayor of Sicamous wants support from Kamloops… Continue reading

Anind Dey named dean of the University of Washington iSchool

Son of Salmon Arm teachers climbs the academic ladder

Video:And the Oscar goes to…..

Cinephiles watch awards show on the big screen in Salmon Arm

President of Canfor departs amid leadership changes

Company says Brett Robinson’s departure is effective Monday

Alberta opposition leader would toll natural gas exports from B.C.

The United Conservative Party leader made the comments to reporters in Vancouver today during a trip to B.C.

Burns Lake reeling after allegations of sexual assault against former mayor

Luke Strimbold abruptly resigned as mayor in 2016, the same year police say allegations of sexual abuse took place

Alberta to fight Burnaby’s appeal of NEB Trans Mountain approval: Notley

NEB had granted Kinder Morgan permission to work on a tunnel entrance in Burnaby

Sell-out film back in Vernon for second screening

Angst: Raising Awareness Around Anxiety screens at the Vernon Towne Cinema March 15

Did you lose a bunch of cash in Home Depot parking lot in Kamloops?

Kamloops Mounties say a significant amount of money was found in the Home Depot parking lot

Intricate acoustics strum through Lake Country

Christian Hudson and Kim Churchill are set to rock Creekside Theatre March 10

Safe driver discounts, lending vehicles to young drivers under scrutiny for ICBC

At-fault accident could cost you for 10 years, instead of three

Most Read