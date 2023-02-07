Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith as Canada’s premiers meet in Ottawa on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023 in Ottawa. Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has met face to face with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in a photo opportunity punctuated by short statements and a very awkward handshake. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith as Canada’s premiers meet in Ottawa on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023 in Ottawa. Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has met face to face with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in a photo opportunity punctuated by short statements and a very awkward handshake. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

VIDEO: Alberta Premier Smith meets Trudeau; awkward handshake ensues

Leaders met during larger discussions on healthcare in Ottawa

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has met face to face with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in a photo opportunity punctuated by short statements and a very awkward handshake.

Smith and Trudeau met briefly to discuss shared aspirations and concerns over pending federal legislation aimed at helping Canadian workers adapt to the global move to increasing reliance on renewable energy.

The short meeting began with Trudeau reaching down to shake hands, with Smith offering a hesitant palm down hand in return, prompting Trudeau to take it and hold it in place with his thumb on top as the cameras clicked and whirred.

Smith, in Ottawa with other premiers for talks on health-care funding, faces an election this spring after successfully harnessing party anger with Trudeau to win the UCP leadership race to become premier.

She has disparaged Trudeau’s government as not a true national government and passed controversial legislation granting her government power to direct provincial agencies to ignore federal laws.

She has accused Trudeau of trying to decimate Alberta’s oil and gas industry with his green transition legislation, but now says she wants to at least try to work collaboratively.

