Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is expected address the province’s COVID situation today (Dec. 21). (File photo from The Canadian Press) Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is expected address the province’s COVID situation today (Dec. 21). (File photo from The Canadian Press)

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is expected address the province’s COVID situation today (Dec. 21). (File photo from The Canadian Press) Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is expected address the province’s COVID situation today (Dec. 21). (File photo from The Canadian Press)

Alberta premier to deliver update as COVID-19 Omicron cases soar in recent days

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is to deliver an update today on COVID-19 as cases of the Omicron variant begin to soar.

Kenney is to be joined by Health Minister Jason Copping and Dr. Deena Hinshaw, chief medical officer of health.

Alberta has experienced a large increase in Omicron cases in recent days. There were 1,045 Omicron infections in the province on Monday, up from 173 reported on Friday. More than half the cases reported to date have been in the Calgary zone.

The government has been rolling out free rapid-test kits at health centres and pharmacies and has lowered the eligibility age for vaccine booster shots to 50 or older.

— The Canadian Press

Previous story
Short trip across the border? COVID molecular tests are required again after brief hiatus
Next story
Man charged in death of missing Shuswap woman appears in Salmon Arm court

Just Posted

Derek Favell, 39, charged with second-degree murder in the death of Ashley Simpson, will return to Salmon Arm court in new year. (File photo)
Man charged in death of missing Shuswap woman appears in Salmon Arm court

Toboggan. (Couleur/Pixabay image)
Column: Surprise backyard ice rink made for a very special Christmas

The three Salmon Arm Rotary clubs, First United Church and Broadview E-Free Church have teamed up, along with the food banks and social service agencies, to provide 600 Christmas dinners-to-go on Dec. 25 to members of the community. (File photo)
Free turkey dinners-to-go being offered in Salmon Arm for Christmas Day

Columnist Roseanne Van Ee says it’s time to celebrate the sun as the days will soon be getting longer with the arrival of Winter Solstice on Dec. 21. (Pixabay.com)
Get Outdoors! And celebrate the sun