Red Deer RCMP (File photo by Jeff Stokoe/Advocate staff)

Alberta RCMP find funeral-home van that had been stolen with body still inside

The black 2014 Chrysler Town and Country van was located abandoned a day after the theft

Police have found the van that was stolen from a funeral home in Red Deer with a body still inside.

RCMP said Wednesday the black 2014 Chrysler Town and Country van was found abandoned in the city’s Glendale neighbourhood after assistance from the public, with the body still in the back.

The vehicle had disappeared from the parking lot of a funeral home in Glendale early the day before after the driver briefly stepped away.

Mounties had brought in a helicopter and other law enforcement agencies to help in the search, saying they were aware of the distress the theft of the van was causing the family of the deceased.

RCMP say they continue to investigate with the help of its forensic identification team.


Send your news tips
Like us on Facebook and Follow us on Twitter

Previous story
UPDATE: Sugar Mountain fire sparked

Just Posted

Thunderstorms to roll into Okanagan-Shuswap

Cooler temperatures and rain are forecast over the next few days

UPDATE: 8 new fires sparked from Shuswap to Revelstoke

BC Wildfire is on scene of the Bastion Mountain blaze

UPDATE: Sugar Mountain fire sparked

BC Wildfire identified the small fire late Tuesday.

Update: Rappel crew lands to attack Mount Bastion fire near Salmon Arm

Smoke can be seen from the southwest side of the mountain

Okanagan store owner spurred into action after seeing infant over-heat

Infants run the risk of over-heating as parents try to get outdoors

Update: 481 properties in Cawston/Keremeos area on evac alert as Snowy Mountain fire rages

As of Tuesday, July 31, the Snowy Mountain fire has grown to 3,050 hectares in size

Alberta RCMP find funeral-home van that had been stolen with body still inside

The black 2014 Chrysler Town and Country van was located abandoned a day after the theft

New fires erupt in Northern California; homes threatened

Wildfires spark north of San Francisco

U.S. Judge blocks release of blueprints for 3D-printed guns

Trump questioned whether his administration should have agreed to allow the plans to be posted online

Manafort accused of amassing ‘secret income’ as trial opens

Paul Manafort orchestrated a multimillion-dollar conspiracy to evade U.S. tax and banking laws say prosecutors

Trump criticized for not leading effort to secure elections

White House may have no clear national strategy to protect the country during the upcoming midterms and beyond

Facebook finds ‘sophisticated’ efforts to disrupt U.S. elections

Facebook discovers efforts, possibly linked to Russia, to manipulate U.S. politics and upcoming midterm elections

SkyHawks captain hates planes, loves jumping from them

The SkyHawks aerobatic parachute team will perform at the Penticton Peach Festival

VIDEO: Emergency crews respond to lightning-caused fires in Cariboo

Video shows lightning storm that swept over Williams Lake Monday evening

Most Read