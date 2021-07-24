Alberta renews child-care deal with Ottawa; prolongs talks about $10 a day program

Ottawa is providing $290 million over four years and a one-time investment of $56 million

Children’s backpacks and shoes are seen at a daycare in Langley, B.C., on Tuesday, May 29, 2018. The governments of Canada and Alberta have signed an agreement on an extension to the Canada-Alberta Early Learning and Child Care Agreement. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Alberta has extended its agreement with the federal government for child care but has yet to sign on to Ottawa’s $27-billion subsidy plan that would cut fees in half.

The United Conservative government says an extension to the Canada-Alberta Early Learning and Child Care Agreement will enhance existing subsidies to support working parents.

Ottawa is providing $290 million over four years and a one-time investment of $56 million to help recruit and retain child-care workers.

Alberta Opposition Leader Rachel Notley says Premier Jason Kenney and his government are costing Alberta families money by prolonging negotiations for a $10-a-day care plan announced in April.

New Democrats are urging the government to immediately sign a bilateral agreement, in addition to matching federal government spending for child-care support.

They also want to see expanded eligibility for licensed care, fees reduced by 50 per cent and dedicated funding to Indigenous-led care.

Nova Scotia and British Columbia have signed deals with Ottawa for the federal program that expects to cut child-care costs in half in 2022 and down to $10 a day in the next five years.

