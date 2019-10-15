Alberta to join B.C.’s class-action lawsuit against opioid manufacturers, distributors

B.C. government claims opioids were falsely marketed as less addictive than other pain meds

The Alberta government says it’s joining a class-action lawsuit to recoup health-care costs related to the opioid crisis.

Health Minister Tyler Shandro says there were almost 800 fatal overdoses and 4,200 emergency calls related to opioids last year.

British Columbia filed the lawsuit a year ago alleging drug manufacturers falsely marketed opioids as less addictive than other pain medicines, triggering the crisis.

The suit seeks costs from those manufacturers and distributors dating back to 1996.

Ontario and New Brunswick previously announced they are participating in the suit.

None of the allegations in the lawsuit has been tested in court.

READ MORE: Lawyer for opioid maker says U.S. lawsuit won’t affect B.C. claim

The Canadian Press

