Swedish activist and student Greta Thunberg walks off the stage after addressing the Climate Strike in Montreal on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Alberta truck convoy plans counter-protest at climate rally with Greta Thunberg

United We Roll organizer says similar protest planned for Swedish teen’s event in Edmonton

A group oil and gas supporters is planning a counter-rally when Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg shows up at the Alberta legislature.

Glen Carritt, who organized the United We Roll convoy that travelled to Ottawa in February, says a similar convoy will start in Red Deer on Friday morning and make its way to Edmonton.

RELATED: Pro-pipeline United We Roll truck convoy heads to Ottawa

Carritt says the trucks are expected to arrive at the legislature at noon, when a climate rally is to begin with 16-year-old Thunberg.

He says Albertans in the oil and gas sector are frustrated with celebrities visiting the province and telling them how to run their business.

Thunberg has been making international headlines, meeting with politicians and leading protests demanding governments take action to address climate change.

READ MORE: ‘How dare you?’ Greta Thunberg addresses UN climate summit

Premier Jason Kenney has said the Alberta government won’t seek out a meeting with the teen, but hopes she takes time to learn how the province has some of the greenest oil and gas rules in the world.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Man arrested in discovery of Dutch family living in isolation for 9 years
Next story
Everything you need to know before getting the flu shot

Just Posted

Interior Health approves reopening of Sicamous elementary school

School District #83 intends to have Parkview back in operation as of Nov. 13

Public park shelter proposed in celebration of Salmon Arm volunteer Rob Nash

Salmon Arm council supports plan while family and friends to cover cost of building, materials

Women’s only self-defence seminar in Sorrento aims to empower

Course prompted by concerned parents who said their daughters were being bullied

Shuswap Middle School requests city’s help in resurfacing sports courts

Total cost estimated at $43,000, school would like 50 per cent contribution

Cannabis edibles, extracts legalized today in Canada

You can now legally purchase weed brownies!

VIDEO: Fire destroys Chase home, residents unharmed

Blaze took three hours for firefighters to extinguish

Talk to your kids about vaping, B.C.’s top doctor says

B.C. health officials have discovered the first vaping-related illness in the province

Princeton suffers highest per capita rate of drug deaths: Coroner report

Princeton has suffered the highest number of illicit drug related deaths in… Continue reading

Body of missing Kaleden man found this morning RCMP confirm

Phillip Schuhmacher, 36, was reported missing from his home in on Oct. 3

Alberta truck convoy plans counter-protest at climate rally with Greta Thunberg

United We Roll organizer says similar protest planned for Swedish teen’s event in Edmonton

Scheer, Trudeau, Singh haggle over potential minority government outcome

If you believe the polls, it appears the Liberals and Conservatives are neck-and-neck

Okanagan College nursing students to make history in Thailand

Students to take on Vernon-born practicum overseas

British family deported after ‘accidental’ U.S. border crossing

U.S. officials deny it was mistake, release video of vehicle crossing into Washington from Langley

Kamloops man hangs on to back of stolen truck as suspect speeds away, crashes

The pickup truck was seen leaving the roadway before bursting into flames

Most Read