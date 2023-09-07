Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP arrested an Alberta woman driving a vehicle reported as stolen Tuesday, Sept. 5. (File photo)

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP arrested an Alberta woman driving a vehicle reported as stolen Tuesday, Sept. 5. (File photo)

Alberta woman arrested in connection with stolen vehicle stopped near Vernon

Driver and lone occupant facing multiple charges

An Alberta woman driving a stolen vehicle was stopped and arrested by RCMP officers in Vernon on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

RCMP received information at around 9:30 a.m. about a stolen black Toyota Yaris heading southbound on Highway 97A from Sicamous toward Enderby. The vehicle had failed to stop earlier for police in Revelstoke, and was also involved in a collision in Sicamous.

“In the interest of public safety, police did not pursue the vehicle and an RCMP Air Services unit was utilized to track the vehicle,” said Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski.

“The car continued to be driven dangerously along the highway into Vernon where an officer from the RCMP’s Southeast District Emergency Response Team safely intercepted and disabled it to prevent any further risk to the public.”

The driver, and lone occupant, was arrested without incident.

Brittany Lalonde, 38, has been charged with one count each of possession of stolen property and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle. She was remanded in custody until her next scheduled court appearance Friday, Sept. 8.

READ MORE: Petition to remove Splatsin councillor from office fails

READ MORE: Vernon group building beds for fire victims

@VernonNews
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AlbertaNorth Okanagan Regional DistrictRCMPSicamousstolen autos

Previous story
Nanaimo racing pigeon ends up 743 km off course near Williams Lake
Next story
2 arrested after truck crashes in Salmon Arm following escape attempt from Kelowna

Just Posted

A pickup truck police say was stolen in Kelowna remains on its side in a ditch along 50th St. SW on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
2 arrested after truck crashes in Salmon Arm following escape attempt from Kelowna

Marlene Pukanich captured this photo of the Bush Creek East fire as it moved towards North Shuswap communities including Celista, where North Shuswap Elementary is located, on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023. Pukanich said the photo “somehow doesn’t capture just how close big and rolling the flames were.” While some grass around the school burned, the Shuswap Emergency Program later confirmed the structure remained intact. (Marlene Pukanich photo)
School District 83 preparing to reopen North Shuswap Elementary School

Sean Coubrough, CSRD deputy regional fire chief, talks about the morale of his local fire department crews as the Bush Creek East wildfire tore through North Shuswap communities, taking with it the Scotch Creek/Lee Creek fire hall. (Rebecca Willson-Salmon Arm Observer)
‘Nobody died’: Public view aftermath of wildfire that ravaged North Shuswap

The Coopermans’ log home, which was built by the family 40 years ago, remained intact after the Bush Creek East wildfire burned through North Shuswap communities on Aug. 18. (Angela Laryea photo)
Viewpoint: 2023 brings cruel irony to back-to-the-lander Shuswap environmentalist