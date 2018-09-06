Alcohol believed to be a factor in rollover near Canoe mill

Alcohol is believed to have been a factor in a rollover on the Trans-Canada Highway near the Canoe Forest Products mill.

Shortly before 10 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 4, Salmon Arm RCMP received numerous calls from members of the public reporting a dark coloured SUV swerving all over the TCH and driving into oncoming traffic at various speeds, says Sgt. Scott Lachapelle.

A few minutes later, police received a report that a dark-coloured SUV had crashed into a barrier, then struck the ditch, before coming to a stop near the Canoe mill.

Related: Two-semi collision west of Chase on Aug. 31 claims life

Police, emergency services personnel and firefighters from halls 1 and 2 arrived on the scene, where they located one male in the vehicle.

The man was extracted from the vehicle and transported to hospital. The investigation in ongoing but police believe alcohol to be a contributing factor.

Lachapelle says police also received reports of another erratic driver at the same time but did not locate the vehicle.

@SalmonArm

barb.brouwer@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter