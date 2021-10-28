(The Canadian Press)

ALERT: Beige ‘down’ in Vernon contains high amounts of fentanyl

Interior Health issues alert in effect until Nov. 4

Interior Health has issued a drug alert for the Vernon area.

The health authority is warning of a beige crystal sold as ‘down’ that contains high amounts of fentanyl.

The alert, issued Thursday, Oct. 28, warns of an extremely high risk of overdose and will remain in effect until Nov. 4.

Individuals who use can have their drugs checked at the Cammy LaFleur Outreach clinic (2800-33rd St.) and at the Vernon Downtown Mental Health and Substance Use clinic at 3306A-32nd Ave.

