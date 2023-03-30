Alert in Vernon on drug containing Fentanyl

Interior Health has issued a drug alert for Vernon, after a sample being sold as crack was found to contain Fentanyl.
The sample contains 30-35 per cent Fentanyl, 5-10 per cent Benzodiazepine and Xylazine. This is believed to be connected with multiple drug poisoning events in the community.
IH has stated that there is a high risk of fatal overdose.
Toward The Heart, a project of the provincial harm reduction program, wants to remind users to always check drugs before using. They also recommend crushing into a fine powder, to reduce the chances of hot-spots. Additionally, smoking is not safer than injecting, and to know the signs of an overdose and be prepared with naloxone.
For more information, visit towardtheheart.com/alerts.
@B0B0Assman
bowen.assman@vernonmorningstar.com
