All clear: Evacuation alert lifted for Three Valley properties

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District has lifted the evacuation alert in place for properties in the vicinity of the Three Valley Lake wildfire, including the Three Valley Chateau. (Facebook: James Courtenay)

The evacuation alert for properties around Three Valley Lake is no more.

On Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 18, the Columbia Shuswap Regional District announced the alert, issued in response to the Three Valley Lake wildfire, had been rescinded, leaving the area clear of restrictions.

An evacuation alert had been in effect for properties located at 8271, 8234 and 8240 Trans-Canada Hwy., as well as properties north of the highway and Three Valley Lake, including the Three Valley Lake Chateau & Ghost Town (8903 Trans-Canada Hwy.).

As of Aug. 18, the fire was estimated to be 433 hectares in size. It was still burning out of control and was being monitored by the BC Wildfire Service. Much of the area is steep and unsafe for firefighters to work on.

