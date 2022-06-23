‘All clear status’: Evacuation alert at Sicamous Mobile Home park rescinded

Alert has been in place since June 13 due to threat of harm from a potential landslide

The District of Sicamous through the Shuswap Emergency Program has rescinded an evacuation alert as of June 23 for the Sicamous Mobile Home Park that was issued June 13. (Columbia Shuswap Regional District map)

The evacuation alert for the Sicamous Creek Mobile Home Park has been rescinded.

The alert issued June 13 by the District of Sicamous through the Shuswap Emergency Program due to the potential danger caused by the threat of a landslide in the Wiseman Creek area has been rescinded as of June 23.

All properties in the evacuation alert area are now classified as “all clear.”

The all-clear area is all residences #1 through #27 at 5 Highway 97A in the Sicamous Mobile Home Park.

The details are outlined on the attached map.

Due to the ongoing landslide risk in the area, residents are advised to stay informed.

