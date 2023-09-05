Mayor Ireland and Deputy Fire Chief O’Rourke discussing getting evacuated residents home safely. (District of Lake Country)

Mayor Ireland and Deputy Fire Chief O’Rourke discussing getting evacuated residents home safely. (District of Lake Country)

All evacuation alerts lifted for District of Lake Country

A community appreciation party is being hosted Sept. 15

  • Sep. 5, 2023 10:45 a.m.
  • News

Good news for Lake Country – all wildfire evacuation alerts have been lifted.

In a message from Mayor Blair Ireland, he thanked BC Wildfire Services and the many firefighters that worked to put the Clarke Creek wildfire under control.

As the community gets back to normal, Ireland is encouraging everyone to shop local.

“Many of our local businesses gave up their time and even provided food to firefighters or those in need. Let’s make sure to support them as they get back to normal business. Over the weekend, I visited several of our Farm Gate locations. They are full of great produce, there is lots to choose from. Shop local, support the Farmer’s Market, the Farm Gate Trail and head out to your favorite Lake Country restaurant. They need us more than ever.”

Residents are being reminded that there are still dangers left behind from the wildfire. Stay out of closed parks and trails until crews can ensure the area is safe.

To thank residents and businesses for their continued support, the district is hosting a Community Appreciation Party on Sept. 15 at Swalwell Park. More details can be found on the district’s social media.

READ MORE: Lake Country athletes bring home hardware from international jiu-jitsu con

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

B.C. Wildfires 2023firefightersLake Country

Previous story
Floodwaters follow as fires as climate continues to batter Greece
Next story
2 injured from wasps nests put in compost bins, sparking reminder in Chilliwack

Just Posted

Okanagan College Foundation Executive Director, Helen Jackman. (Photo contributed)
Building exceptional ‘Foundation’ at Okanagan College

Two-hundred and seventy-five vehicles filled the parking lot at Westgate Public Market for the Lakeview Friday Night Cruise-In on Sept. 1, 2023. Organized by Preston Johnston, the event also raised more than $53,000 for the Shuswap Community Foundation’s Emergency Response Fund. (Preston Johnston/Salmon Arm Fire Department photo)
Shuswap auto enthusiasts raise $53,100 for communities impacted by wildfire

Smoke seen from Strathcona Beach in Kelowna in August 2023. (Scott Amis)
Drought and heat make for ‘very long summer’ in the Okanagan-Shuswap

Shuswap 4-H Club members Emma and Sam Muddiman and Julianna Turner on horseback, and Sylvia Turner and Addison Reimer, pose for a photo at the Armstrong IPE, which ran Aug. 30 to Sept. 3, 2023. (Scarlett Hutchison photo)
Column: Shuswap 4-H Club at the IPE in Armstrong