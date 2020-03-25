FILE – Travellers are seen at Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C. Friday, March 13, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Canada now mandating all returning travellers to quarantine: Freeland

Travellers’ contact information will be collected when they enter Canada

The federal government will start enforcing a mandatory 14-day quarantine for travellers at midnight, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said.

The announcement was made Wednesday morning, shortly after the Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was peppered with questions about how the government was guaranteeing that travellers would self-isolate upon their return to Canada.

READ MORE: Trudeau unveils new $2,000 per month benefit to streamline COVID-19 aid

Freeland says “mandatory isolation” is needed to flatten the curve of the growth of the novel coronavirus in Canada, but exceptions will still be made for essential workers crossing the border. However, she said even essential border travel had decreased since last week.

“Now is the time to stay home, now is the time to practice physical distancing,” she said.

“These are extraordinary times.”

She said that as of midnight, the government will collect the contact information of non-essential travellers coming into Canada to ensure they quarantine. However, the new rule will not apply retroactively to travellers who have already returned, including an influx of people coming back from spring break trips.

“You should be doing it already,” Freeland noted.

She called Wednesday’s move a “serious further step… that should make Canadians feel much safer.”

Canada’s borders were closed last week, at first to non-U.S. travel and then to Americans as well.

More to come.

– with files from The Canadian Press

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UN chief urges $2 billion for vulnerable nations with virus
Next story
Why you don’t know which B.C. city has COVID-19 cases: Interior Health explains

Just Posted

Why you don’t know which B.C. city has COVID-19 cases: Interior Health explains

‘Assume COVID-19 may be circulating within (your) community’ – Interior Health

Salmon Arm youth council asks for city bus reroute through Canoe

Proposal includes potential stops along Lakeshore near Raven subdivision

Resident wants to see Salmon Arm’s Alexander Street closed to vehicles

Closure would be for part of year and would allow restaurants to create outside seating

Urgent Adams River restoration work to support salmon run

North Shuswap company opening channels to improve flow for salmon fry

Shuswap residents use art to lift neighbours’ spirits amid COVID-19 crisis

Whether the medium is chalk, paper or paint the message is encouraging.

Canada now mandating all returning travellers to quarantine: Freeland

Travellers’ contact information will be collected when they enter Canada

North Okanagan cyclist allegedly struck by Jeep and assaulted

RCMP are looking for two male suspects in their 30s

B.C. budget heads into unknown deficit range preparing for COVID-19

Surpluses washed away by $5 billion spending, plummeting revenue

Shuswap history in pictures: Play outdoors

Remember when hockey happened outdoors? Skating on Hucul Pond, January 1976. Image… Continue reading

Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen asks residents not to use landfills

Request comes in an effort to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic

Trudeau unveils new $2,000 per month benefit to streamline COVID-19 aid

Aid will replace previously-announced benefits

Kelowna RCMP on scene of possible murder

A man was found dead inside a vehicle on Trumpeter Court

Vernon police up early to disarm man with knife

RCMP responded to a disturbance on Heritage Drive at 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 25

#PlankTheCurve: B.C. celebrities urge Canadians to take COVID-19 seriously

Ryan Reynolds and Seth Rogen challenge Canadians

Most Read