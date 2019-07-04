Alleged baby-snatcher to plead guilty in Kelowna

Harold Giffen Clarkson Nyren will appear in court on July 23

The man who allegedly tried to snatch a baby from a mother’s arms before jumping into Okanagan Lake and stripping off all his clothes intends to enter a guilty plea in court this month.

Harold Giffen Clarkson Nyren, 30, has undergone an assessment of his mental state and appeared in a Kelowna Provincial court room on Wednesday.

The former B.C. hockey player is charged with one count of assault and one count of willfully resisting or obstructing a peace officer.

He will appear in court on July 23, where he intends to plead guilty to both charges.

According to hockeydb.com, Nyren played for the Kamloops Blazers between 2008 and 2010 before playing for the Abbotsford Heat for the 2010-11 season.

He played for American teams and the University of Calgary between 2010 and 2017 before heading to France for the last few seasons.

The baby Nyren allegedly tried to take from the mother was not injured in the incident.

