Giffen Nyren is set to enter a guilty plea on July 23

Alleged baby-snatcher to plead guilty in Kelowna

Harold Giffen Clarkson Nyren will appear in court on July 23

The man who allegedly tried to snatch a baby from a mother’s arms before jumping into Okanagan Lake and stripping off all his clothes intends to enter a guilty plea in court this month.

Harold Giffen Clarkson Nyren, 30, has undergone an assessment of his mental state and appeared in a Kelowna Provincial court room on Wednesday.

The former B.C. hockey player is charged with one count of assault and one count of willfully resisting or obstructing a peace officer.

READ MORE: Alleged baby-snatcher sent for psych assessment

He will appear in court on July 23, where he intends to plead guilty to both charges.

According to hockeydb.com, Nyren played for the Kamloops Blazers between 2008 and 2010 before playing for the Abbotsford Heat for the 2010-11 season.

He played for American teams and the University of Calgary between 2010 and 2017 before heading to France for the last few seasons.

The baby Nyren allegedly tried to take from the mother was not injured in the incident.

READ MORE: Alleged Kelowna baby snatcher in custody

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
13 exotic cats seized from ‘horrific’ conditions near Kamloops
Next story
PHOTOS: Landslide shuts down Kitimat’s only water source

Just Posted

School District #83 rolls out wheelchairs for physical education

Sport wheelchairs, available for schools to use, help students develop empathy

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: cloudy, showers expected

Environment Canada is calling for rain across the Okanagan tomorrow

$82 million in federal funding committed to Highway 1 upgrades in Tappen

4.3 km section of Trans-Canada Highway will be widened to four lanes, bridge will be replaced

New Okanagan highway maintenance contractor fails to meet sweeping targets

Acciona failed to meet targets for several reasons, including not having full equipment fleet

Construction of 67 affordable housing units underway in Salmon Arm

Additional 38 units being built for those experiencing or at risk of homelessness

VIDEO: Mother bear saves cubs in B.C. lake

Video shows mother rescuing one from drowning.

PHOTOS: Landslide shuts down Kitimat’s only water source

The municipality has appealed to residents to cut down water usage

Old dogs, hilarious tricks in Carvan Farm Theatre’s latest, The Coyotes

Romantic musical comedy takes place in not-so-distant future

Eligible B.C. families to receive Climate Credit cash boost

Climate Action Tax Credit offsets carbon taxes and is now being increased

B.C. river unsafe for crews after slide but blocked fish could be moved: DFO

Fish were blocked after the slide happened around June 21 or 22 in a remote area near Big Bar

‘Naive’ of Canada to believe Trump pushed Xi on Kovrig, Spavor: China

China believes Canada is solely responsible for the degeneration of relations between the two countries

Victoria’s ‘bicycle mayor’ says helmet law signals ‘failed’ government

Susan Stokhof says helmets wouldn’t be necessary with ‘proper separated infrastructure’

B.C. father charged with murder did not mention daughters while in hospital: RCMP corporal

Victoria man on trial in Vancouver for deaths of Aubrey, 4, and Chloe, 6,

VIDEO: Endangered wolf spotted swimming ashore on northern Vancouver Island

Island wolf population estimated at under 150 in 2008: VI-Wilds

Most Read