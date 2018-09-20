(lilmissykathryn/Twitter)

Alleged border jumper from Oregon facing 2 charges after police chase in B.C.

Colin Patrick Wilson charged with dangerous operation of motor vehicle, flight from a peace officer

An Oregon man who remains in police custody is facing two criminal charges after allegedly jumping the Canadian border in Surrey before crashing into a Vancouver shop Saturday.

Colin Patrick Wilson, 21, has been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and flight from a peace officer, BC Prosecution Service spokesperson Dan McLaughlin confirmed Thursday.

It’s alleged Wilson drove a blue pickup truck through the border in Surrey without stopping just before 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

That’s when Surrey RCMP notified the Vancouver police, who noticed the vehicle a short time later near 16th Avenue and Oak Street. Police said that despite an officer putting on his vehicle’s lights and sirens, the driver refused to pull over, heading to West 10th Avenue and Alma Street.

Police said the truck then collided with a Mazda sedan, which had a male driver inside, before crashing into an unoccupied store. The man driving the Mazda suffered minor injuries.

Wilson, who’s also facing federal charges, is set to appear in provincial court in Vancouver on Sept. 21.

Previous story
Summerland retrofits its streetlights
Next story
More than 35 B.C. mayors elected without contest

Just Posted

Salmon Arm library to undergo upgrades over the winter

New meeting space planned for Okanagan Regional Library’s Salmon Arm branch

Boil water notice lifted for Falkland

The boil water notice for the Falkland Water System has been rescinded

Man on scooter injured after being struck by semi on Trans-Canada Highway

Sicamous resident suffers non-life-threatening injuries, charges pending for semi driver

North Okanagan-Shuswap fundraiser delivers for charities

Armstrong Regional Cooperative’s Fuel Good Day raises $10,000 in Vernon, Armstrong and Salmon Arm

Salmon Arm landfill accepts used oil and anti-freeze for recycling

Partnership with Oil Management Association opens recycling opportunities

Watch out for Pavement Patty: Drivers warned outside B.C. elementary school

New survey reveals unsafe school zones during 2018 back-to-school week

Letter: Solve crisis rather than polarize people

Re: Canada’s carbon tax house of cards is falling down I am… Continue reading

Letter: Grumbling about taxes while BC burns

I appreciate Mr. Fletcher’s column on carbon pricing. We need to talk… Continue reading

Family participates in Salmon Arm Terry Fox run for boy in Abbotsford

Jacob Bredenhof, 13, was diagnosed with the same type of cancer Terry Fox had.

Super cycling in Shuswap

Cyclists leave Blackburn Park in Salmon Arm at the beginning of the… Continue reading

More people to qualify for child care subsidies

Sessions to focus on new Affordable Child Care Benefit

Update: Search called off for missing plane between Edmonton and Chilliwack

Search efforts were concentrated along the Highway 5 corridor between Valemount and Kamloops

Why Whistler for ski jumping in 2026? Calgary proposal gets pushback

Calgary 2026 proposes re-using the 2010 ski jumping venue Whistler for that sport and nordic

VIDEO: Hundreds line highway as family brings home body of B.C. teen

Northern B.C. showed their support by lining Hwy 16 as Jessica Patrick’s body returned to Smithers.

Most Read