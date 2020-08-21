Chase RCMP arrested a man in Seymour Arm on Aug. 11, 2020 and seized 21 long guns. (Black Press file photo)

Alleged dispute over dogs in North Shuswap leads to seizure of 21 guns

Chase RCMP arrest man in Seymour Arm for uttering threats and mischief

Chase RCMP were called to Seymour Arm recently over an alleged dispute over dogs, where they arrested a man and seized 21 long guns.

On Aug. 11 about 5:45 p.m., police received a complaint regarding threats and mischief in the remote community.

Sgt. Barry Kennedy said the complainant reported that his neighbour showed up at his door and began screaming at him and his spouse because their dogs were off-leash on the beach.

“Apparently, the neighbour’s wife had felt threatened by the dogs two days earlier. During this incident, the neighbour threatened to shoot the dogs, threatened to kill the complainants and threatened to burn down their cabin,” Kennedy reported.

As the man was leaving, he allegedly rammed the complainant’s truck with his truck, causing substantial front-end damage.

Chase RCMP went to Seymour Arm, where they arrested the man for uttering threats and mischief. Police say he was released and is scheduled to appear in court in the fall. A total of 21 long guns were seized from his residence for public safety.

marthawickett@saobserver.net
guns

