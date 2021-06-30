Kelowna man arrested twice by Kelowna RCMP (Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)

Alleged Kelowna car thief arrested twice in a week

Bryce Williamson was arrested on June 8 and 15, each for possession of a stolen vehicle

A Kelowna man has been arrested twice in the span of one week, each for the possession of a stolen vehicle.

On June 8, Kelowna RCMP received reports of a truck driving in the East Kelowna area that had been reported stolen three days prior. The truck was stopped on Myra Forest Service road and its three occupants, including 32-year-old Bryce Williamson, were arrested.

Inside the truck, police located a gun, other weapons, stolen property and “suspected drugs.” Williamson was charged with possession of stolen property, possession of drugs and violation of court orders. He was released under conditions to await a future court date.

However, on June 15, Mounties located a truck stolen from Summerland earlier that day outside of a West Kelowna convenience store. Bryce was spotted entering the store and was arrested upon exiting.

The RCMP searched Williamson and the Ford F350, where they found more weapons, break-in tools and what is suspected to be methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Williamson is currently in custody and facing charges of theft of a motor vehicle, prohibited driving and breach of court orders.

