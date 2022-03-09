Alleged Keremeos attacker deemed mentally unfit for trial

The man who allegedly attacked the staff of the Village of Keremeos is currently mentally unfit to stand trial.

Cameron Urquhart’s lawyer was in court March 9, in Penticton, for the psychological evaluation report that had been ordered.

While Urquhart was not present, his lawyer had noted that he had not yet seen the psych report, and that he had inadvertently been unlisted as the attached counsel for the case. He also said that as a result of not having the report, he had not yet had any discussions with his client on how they would proceed.

The judge, who had read the report, said that the fitness assessment contained within the report had found Urquhart to be “not fit.”

The psychiatrist who provided the report recommended a treatment order for Urquhart might be beneficial, however, the judge noted that such an order might not be enough.

“There are limitations on how long a treatment order can be in place; it can only last 60 days. I’m not certain that a trial could be held in that time,” said the judge.

A subsequent appearance was scheduled for March 17, and a copy of the report was ordered to be provided to Urquhart’s lawyer.

Urquhart is facing 14 charges related to the police incident on Jan. 24.

