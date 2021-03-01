Alleged road rage incident involving sledgehammer ends with Kelowna RCMP car rammed

RCMP searched for two days to find the suspect vehicle

A disagreement between two motorists ended with one man allegedly striking a vehicle with a sledgehammer.

The incident unfolded about 4 p.m. on Feb. 25, when the two drivers were parked in the 400-block of Leon Avenue.

Police were called to the scene after the man who allegedly hit the other motorist’s vehicle with a sledgehammer took off in a grey Dodge Dakota pickup.

However, officers were unable to find the man or the vehicle.

Then on Feb. 26, just before 4 p.m., Kelowna RCMP attempted to stop the suspect Dodge Dakota in the 1500-block of Burtch Street but, the driver took off at a high rate of speed. The officer did not pursue the vehicle.

Police spotted the same vehicle again a few hours later at about 7 p.m. in the 1400-block of St. Paul Street.

Officers fanned out to search for the vehicle and spotted it in the area of Richter Street and Sutherland Avenue, where it subsequently struck an RCMP cruiser.

The 40-year-old man was apprehended under the mental health act and transported to hospital.

This investigation is ongoing. No charges have been laid at this time.

