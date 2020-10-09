Alleged speeding car smashes into truck, light standard and 3 parked cars in Kelowna

A crash between two vehicles that ended up damaging three parked cars and a window is blocking traffic on Leon Avenue on Thursday evening (Oct. 8).

Leon is closed between Richter and Bertram as crews clean up the scene.

A witness to the crash, said that a truck was attempting to turn left from Leon onto Bertram Street from the right lane, when a small black car raced down the left lane at a high rate of speed, colliding with the driver’s door of the truck.

The force, the witness said, caused the black car to “fly up in the air” smashing into a light standard and sending the bulb flying into the window of a nearby business. The car then collided with three parked cars on Leon Avenue.

Several witnesses claimed the man in the speeding car fled the scene on foot. Police are reportedly looking for the suspect in the downtown area.

At least one person at the scene is being looked over by paramedics.

More to come.

car crash

