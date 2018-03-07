Bruce McArthur is shown in a Facebook photo. Toronto police say McArthur, a man they are calling an alleged serial killer, is now facing six first-degree murder charges related to men who have gone missing from the city’s gay village. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Facebook

Alleged Toronto serial killer previously questioned, released by police

Bruce McArthur is now facing six first-degree murder charges related to men who have gone missing from Toronto’s gay village

Toronto police say “concerning” information uncovered in the course of their probe into alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur has prompted the force to launch an internal investigation.

Police spokesman Meaghan Gray says the force’s professional standards unit is conducting the internal investigation, but wouldn’t provide further details.

Two sources with knowledge of the case have told The Canadian Press that the information that triggered the probe is related to a police interview with McArthur years ago for an unrelated incident.

McArthur faces six counts of first-degree murder related to men who had ties to Toronto’s gay village.

Police have recovered the remains of seven people from planter pots found at a home in midtown Toronto where the 66-year-old self-employed landscaper stored equipment.

Members of the city’s LGBTQ community have complained for years that police were ignoring their concerns about a possible serial killer on the loose.

Gray says police are open to a public inquiry into the various related investigations and that Chief Mark Saunders has taken steps to consider what areas can be reviewed immediately.

The Canadian Press

