A woman faces charges of impaired driving after allegedly being found passed out behind the wheel with her baby in a vehicle in Nanaimo last week. (News Bulletin file photo)

A woman faces charges of impaired driving after allegedly being found passed out behind the wheel with her baby in a vehicle in Nanaimo last week. (News Bulletin file photo)

Allegedly impaired driver found passed out with baby in vehicle in Nanaimo

35-year-old woman faces charges after Nov. 17 incident

A woman is facing impaired driving charges after allegedly being found passed out behind the wheel of her vehicle with her infant in the vehicle.

According to a police press release, Nanaimo RCMP were alerted by Oceanside RCMP to watch for a Ford pickup that had reportedly been involved in a hit-and-run collision earlier in the day Nov. 17. Nanaimo RCMP located the vehicle at about 10:30 a.m. in the parking lot at Nanaimo North Town Centre. The vehicle’s engine was still running but officers were unable to rouse the woman after yelling and knocking on the windows.

With the assistance of B.C. Ambulance Service and Nanaimo Fire Rescue, the woman was awoken and “to ensure there were no medical issues at play,” she and her child were transported to Nanaimo Regional General Hospital for assessment.

“Officers detected a strong odour of liquor on her breath which provided grounds to pursue an impaired driving,” noted the release.

The father picked up the child at the hospital and the mother was taken to the Nanaimo RCMP detachment to provide two breath samples which were both two and a half times the legal limit, said police.

The 35-year-old driver was issued a 90-day driving prohibition and her vehicle was impounded for 24 hours. She has been issued a notice to appear in Nanaimo provincial court at a later date.

“This incident is disturbing on many levels but needless to say that we are just glad that the child was not injured in any way,” said reserve Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesperson, in the release.

READ ALSO: Nanaimo RCMP check drivers on National Impaired Driving Enforcement Day


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

RCMP

Previous story
7 Breakout Festival riot suspects identified, more sought: Vancouver police
Next story
‘It’s ludicrous’: Salmon Arm man resists new rules for private vehicle sales in B.C.

Just Posted

The Office of the Seniors Advocate is launching the second province-wide survey of residents living in all 294 publicly subsidized long-term care homes in B.C., and is need of volunteers to conduct the survey in Salmon Arm. (File photo)
Survey being conducted throughout B.C. for Office of the Seniors Advocate

Katie Thielman from Salmon Arm competes in show jumping in the BC Summer Games in Prince George in July 2022 on her horse Marquetry Rose where she won four gold medals. She’s heading to New Zealand in January 2023 on the Canadian Pony Club team for the International Pacific Exchange. (BC Summer Games photo)
Three Shuswap equestrians selected to join Canadian Pony Club team in New Zealand

Video produced to promote 2024 55+ BC Games in Salmon Arm from Sept. 10-14 features Mayor Alan Harrison putting the pucks in the net. (City of Salmon Arm video image)
VIDEO: Mayor takes to the ice in support of 2024 55+ BC Games in Salmon Arm

Volunteers work in the kitchen at the Sicamous Senior Centre, Dec. 26 2018. (Sicamous and District Seniors Centre Society/ Facebook)
Holiday feast: Sicamous seniors centre bringing back traditional Christmas gathering