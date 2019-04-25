Allegedly intoxicated man arrested after 3 paramedics attacked at Kamloops hospital

Paramedics had transported the man to Royal Inlands Hospital for medical treatment

  • Apr. 25, 2019 7:15 a.m.
  • News

Kamloops This Week

A 54-year-old man is in custody after allegedly assaulting three paramedics at Royal Inland Hospital on Wednesday night.

Kamloops RCMP Staff Sgt. Edward Preto said police were called to the hospital at 7:23 p.m. after receiving a report of an intoxicated man who was assaulting three BC Ambulance paramedics.

Preto said paramedics had transported the man to RIH from a location on the North Shore for medical treatment.

“At the hospital, the male became angry with the paramedics and began to kick and punch them,” Preto said, noting the man was restrained by hospital security officers until multiple RCMP units arrived.

“The male has since been released from hospital and is in police custody,” Preto said.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canadian privacy watchdogs find major shortcomings in Facebook probe
Next story
Two in critical condition, several still in hospital after Langley deck collapse

Just Posted

Long awaited Kelowna murder trial is scheduled to begin Monday

Stephen Pirko is charged in the killing of Christopher Ausman in 2014

Regulating drones harassing birds tricky for Salmon Arm council

City seeks clarity and options on restricting drone use in sensitive ecological areas

Celista woman asks that people stop swiping daffodils from memorial bed

Cynthia Bentley honours memory of those lost to cancer by planting 100 daffodils each year

New bargaining dates set for Interior mill workers, owners

Northern agreement expected to set a precedent for local workers during May negotiations

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Sunny today, rain expected tonight

Friday is expected to be rainy.

Video: Large dust devil swirls through downtown Chase

Residents look on as column climbs about 90 feet into the air

Okanagan College bring hot bats to beat Dinos

The Coyotes now top the league

Northern B.C. high school student reaches 100,000 followers on YouTube

Voice actor, animator, Jericho Fortune has more than 30-million views on his channel GTAGAMER222

‘Bring your memories’: Vigil planned for Kelowna woman who was found at Gyro Beach

Police are still investigating Caitlin Bradley’s death

University mourns student who died in B.C. canoeing accident

Andrew Milner, 19, was in his second year with the University of Calgary’s basketball program

RCMP arrest B.C. man following threatening Vaisakhi Facebook post

Post made reference to pressure cooker bomb at massive Surrey parade

Osoyoos among B.C. resort towns to get share of $2.5-million in tourism cash

Changes to RMI funding are bringing more money to places like Harrison and Tofino

Arrest made in off-road Okanagan park detour

RCMP air services helps track down 36-year-old suspect

Petition urges limits on retail cannabis stores in Summerland

Ban on downtown stores, increased regulations in other areas proposed

Most Read