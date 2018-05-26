Allie Lake wildfire still out of control at 2,200 hectares

112 firefighting personnel and 10 helicopters are tackling the flames

The Allie Lake wildfire is currently estimated to be at 2200 hectares and still out of control.

“The Allie Lake fire did not grow overnight. We had some quite cool temperatures, so that was some good news,” said fire information officer Heather Rice.

“We do have 112 firefighting personnel on the fire, including initial attack crews and they are being supported by 10 helicopters and eight pieces of heavy equipment.”

A 12-member incident command team has also been assigned.

“Currently, the resources we have we think are efficient at this point in time as long as the weather doesn’t change for us,” said Rice.

“As you know for all fires, it’s mainly up to that wind. If we get an unexpected wind gust, it can take the fire off, but the crews are feeling pretty confident on how things are looking.”

No further personnel will be sent for now, as crews are making headway with fireguards.

Evacuation orders remain in place for 14 properties.

“There was no lightning at the time, so I think it can be assumed it was human-caused, but it is still under investigation,” Rice said.

An area restriction for Crown land surrounding the fire is now in place until Oct. 31 or when the order is rescinded. The public is restrict from that area so that crews can do their work.

* North boundary: Commencing north of Young Lake and west of Spectacle Lake 51° 17.382’ x 120° 56.418 heading east toward the north side of Bonaparte Lake, connecting to 51° 17.508’ x -120° 33.816’.

* East boundary: Continue from North boundary 51° 17.508’ x -120° 33.816’ heading south across Bonaparte Lake, along the eastern edge of Elbow Lake and Heller Lake toward Hiahkwah Lake, Home Cabin Lake Road to 51° 6.432’ x 120° 33.534.

* South boundary: Continue from 51° 6.432’ x 120° 33.534 Hiahkwah Lake, Home Cabin Lake Road heading west toward Fatox Lake and Skookum Lake toward Brigade Creek at 51° 6.366 x 120° 56.04.

* West boundary: Continue from at 51° 6.366 x 120° 56.04 by Brigade Creek heading north across Hamilton Creek and then west toward the north side of Young Lake at 51° 17.382’ x 120° 56.418.

Previous story
VIDEO: B.C. woman praises burn fund after boat explosion in 1978
Next story
UPDATE: One dead, two in hospital after Highway 1 crash near Bridal Falls

Just Posted

Allie Lake wildfire still out of control at 2,200 hectares

112 firefighting personnel and 10 helicopters are tackling the flames

UPDATE: Two people in hospital after crash on Highway 1 near Bridal Falls

Closure expected to last hours, while drivers are told to take detours

Two new fires now burning in the Shuswap

Fire crews gain control of Perry River blaze between Sicamous and Revelstoke

Man charged in 2015 Sicamous robbery to be sentenced in August

Accused, who was shot by police, pleads guilty to three of nine counts.

Artists go canvas to canvas for Shuswap Hospital Foundation

Art Battle Salmon Arm fundraiser to help purchase fetal monitor

Trans Mountain pipeline: How we got here

A look at the Kinder Morgan expansion, decades in the making

Giant beer tanks arrive in new B.C. home city

Molson Coors tanks finish river journey and move to overland trip in Chilliwack

VIDEO: Pipeline supporters rally across B.C.

Five simultaneous events organized by month-old Boots and Suits lobby group

VIDEO: B.C. woman praises burn fund after boat explosion in 1978

White Rock woman was 16 years old when she was left with second- and third-degree burns

B.C.’s Ryan Craig, Vegas Golden Knights chase history

Local product behind bench for expansion team’s incredible championship run

CP rail workers give strike notice

Employees could walk out as early as Tuesday at 7 p.m. PT

BC RCMP renew call for info on girl who went missing 35 years ago

Plea sparked by National Missing Child Day

Suspected scammer attempts to use Black Press newspaper to dupe woman

Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre offers tips after Langley resident received suspicious call

Vote points to abortion being legalized in Ireland

Voters asked whether to keep or repeal Eighth Amendment to Roman Catholic Ireland’s Constitution

Most Read