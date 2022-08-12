The map showing the current outage in Kelowna. (FortisBC)

The map showing the current outage in Kelowna. (FortisBC)

Almost 2,000 without power on Kelowna’s east side

The outage began around 8:45 p.m. and no estimate is available for restoration

A power outage is currently affecting close to 2000 properties in Kelowna.

The outage reaches south to Kirchner Mountain, west to Rutland Road and north to Rutland Bench.

The outage began around 8:43 p.m. according to FortisBC and there is no current estimate for when it will be fixed.

No cause is currently listed for the outage.

