Alternative approval process to proceed for Centennial Field purchase

Fate of loan to purchase land for future park in hands of South Shuswap residents

The inspector of municipalities has signed off on the use of an alternative approval process to decide if the CSRD will be allowed to borrow $1.77 million to purchase Centennial Field in Blind Bay.

The alternative approval process (AAP) will take place from Aug. 23 to Oct. 2. In order to halt the borrowing and send the process to a full referendum, 10 per cent of the eligible voters in Electoral Area C, in this case 671 people, will have to submit forms expressing their opposition.

The final deadline for the submission of the forms is 4 p.m. on Oct. 2.

“The purchase of Centennial Field represents a terrific opportunity for all of us to acquire a very unique piece of property for a community park, a park that was requested in the Area C Parks Plan,” said Area C director Paul Demenok.

“If approved, this park will deliver social, cultural, economic, environmental and recreational benefits for generations to come, and these benefits will far outweigh the costs, in my opinion.”

Read More: Shuswap SPCA seeks funds to treat dog that may lose an eye

Read More: Robbery tactic used on Salmon Arm senior not uncommon

The decision to use the AAP to gain elector support has drawn opposition from some South Shuswap residents.

Blind Bay resident Ken Smith said while he is not opposed to the development of a park using Centennial Field, he is against the use of the AAP rather than allowing the issue to go to a referendum.

“If we vote it down then they’ll take it to the people. As far as I’m concerned, they have no right to make that kind of a decision assuming the majority wants it, because I don’t think the majority does.”

Smith added that he does not think an AAP should be scheduled during the summer months, and cited a B.C. government guide which cautioned against it.

“The decision to hold an AAP when many electors are absent during the summer months or other holiday season could result in an artificially low response rate that falls well short of the required 10 per cent,” the guide reads.

The guide suggests a timeline longer than 30 days should be considered for an AAP held in the summer or during the holidays. The timeline for the Centennial Field AAP is 39 days.

Read More: Founder of Salmon Arm’s sister city exchange helps welcome Inashiki visitors

Read More: New attractions, rides and more lined up for Salmon Arm Fair

If the loan for the purchase of Centennial Field is approved, it would result in a $48 per year tax increase for the owners of the average residential property in Blind Bay, based on a 25-year loan amortization.

Once the AAP officially begins on Aug. 23, the CSRD will be posting an information page to their website which will include links to response forms, associated bylaws, staff reports and frequently asked questions.

According to the CSRD, an informational meeting is also being planned for Area C to give the public a chance to learn about the proposed loan and have their questions answered.

@SalmonArm
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Kamloops RCMP locate and arrest man who fled from police
Next story
B.C. judges approves release of video, affidavits ahead of Huawei exec’s trial

Just Posted

Valdy gives volunteers a hand after Salmon Arm Roots and Blues Festival

Celebrated Canadian singer pitched in alongside starstruck clean-up crew

Robbery tactic used on Salmon Arm senior not uncommon

RCMP advice comes after credit cards stolen at Walmart parking lot

Salmon Arm Roots and Blues Festival exceeds expectations

Artists, attendees and organizers praise effort behind successful event

Founder of Salmon Arm’s sister city exchange helps welcome Inashiki visitors

Twenty three Japanese guests visit city for a week, Salmon Arm to return in March

New attractions, rides and more lined up for Salmon Arm Fair

Event organizers invite community to be part of the growth

Memorial grows for teen who drowned in Okanagan Lake

Jaxsn Cahill drowned at Gellatly Bay Park in West Kelowna on Aug. 17

Kamloops RCMP locate and arrest man who fled from police

The 22-year-old male was wanted in relation to a domestic violence investigation

North Shuswap Lions, Celista winery host benefit concert

Sept. 7 event at Celista Estate Winery to support North Shuswap Youth Program

Five hedgehogs quickly adopted after being left at BC SPCA

Lucky new owners picked up their pets from Maple Ridge branch on Aug. 20

Shuswap history in pictures

Shuswap history in pictures: mechanics class

Former Silverback Chase Priskie to play in big show

Florida native signs with the Carolina Hurricanes

Okanagan RCMP superintendent helps with arrest

Vernon Supt. Shawna Baher arrests man for theft; turns out to be suspect in assault and robbery

Letter: Alternative approval process a flawed example of democracy

Writer critical of CSRD’s use of AAP for purchase of Centennial Field

Kelowna man arrested for allegedly setting blaze near Fire Department

The man was allegedly seen lighting bushes on fire near the Kelowna Fire Department

Most Read