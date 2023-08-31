North Shuswap Elementary School remained intact after the Bush Creek East wildfire spread through North Shuswap communities on Aug. 18, 2023. (CSRD photo)

North Shuswap Elementary School remained intact after the Bush Creek East wildfire spread through North Shuswap communities on Aug. 18, 2023. (CSRD photo)

Alternative arrangments made for North Shuswap school students

Elementary students being relocated to Carlin Elementary Middle School

Alternative arrangements have been made for North Shuswap Elementary students.

After sharing information with affected families, School District 83 provided a public notice Thursday, Aug. 30, about how the start of the school year may look for students who would have been attending North Shuswap Elementary School.

“School start-up in the North Okanagan-Shuswap School District will be looking a bit different this year due to the devastation caused by the wildfires,” said SD83. “With many families evacuated from the North Shuswap and an evacuation order still in effect for the area, district leaders have needed to establish alternate plans to accommodate students who attend the North Shuswap Elementary School.”

The district said it will be relocating North Shuswap Elementary staff and students to Carlin Elementary Middle School beginning Monday, Sept. 11, and implementing alternate transporation routes to Carlin for families displaced by the Bush Creek East wildfire. High school students from the North Shuswap who attend Jackson and Salmon Arm Secondary have been given the choice of attending classes in person or through a hybrid model.

“These alternate arrangements will continue until the district is able to confirm there is no structural damage to the school, power is restored to the area and the evacuation order is lifted,” said SD83.

The district said it has also been finalizing plans for students and families in the Sorrento area, in the event an evacuation order should be issued for Sorrento School. These plans will be shared with families prior to Friday, Sept. 1st.

“As the situations in communities change, so will the district planning. The district is working to ensure that the transition back to a new school year is approached with empathy, understanding, and flexibility,” said SD83.

newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

#Salmon ArmSchoolsShuswap

Previous story
Wildfires have displaced hungry bears in affected areas

Just Posted

A crowd of more than 150 people walked on Friday, Sept. 20 from the Ross Street Plaza, down Lakeshore, up to the highway and to city hall to gather to hear a number of speeches on climate action on Sept. 20, 2019. (File photo)
Shuswap residents urged to take part in upcoming Global Climate Action Strike

North Shuswap Elementary School remained intact after the Bush Creek East wildfire spread through North Shuswap communities on Aug. 18, 2023. (CSRD photo)
Alternative arrangments made for North Shuswap school students

The CSRD has placed waste bins at the Celista Fire Department, the Ross Creek Store, the Scotch Creek Market and the Squilax-Anglemont Road pullout near the mailboxes in Lee Creek. (CSRD photo)
Food disposal underway in North Shuswap, loss of landfill yet to be addressed

Thick smoke from the Lower East Adams Lake wildfire fills the air and a Canadian flag flies in the wind as RCMP officers on a boat patrol Shuswap Lake, in Scotch Creek, B.C., on Sunday, August 20, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Wildfire response in Shuswap fanning B.C.’s political flames