Alternative arrangments made for North Shuswap school students

Alternative arrangements have been made for North Shuswap Elementary students.

After sharing information with affected families, School District 83 provided a public notice Thursday, Aug. 30, about how the start of the school year may look for students who would have been attending North Shuswap Elementary School.

“School start-up in the North Okanagan-Shuswap School District will be looking a bit different this year due to the devastation caused by the wildfires,” said SD83. “With many families evacuated from the North Shuswap and an evacuation order still in effect for the area, district leaders have needed to establish alternate plans to accommodate students who attend the North Shuswap Elementary School.”

The district said it will be relocating North Shuswap Elementary staff and students to Carlin Elementary Middle School beginning Monday, Sept. 11, and implementing alternate transporation routes to Carlin for families displaced by the Bush Creek East wildfire. High school students from the North Shuswap who attend Jackson and Salmon Arm Secondary have been given the choice of attending classes in person or through a hybrid model.

“These alternate arrangements will continue until the district is able to confirm there is no structural damage to the school, power is restored to the area and the evacuation order is lifted,” said SD83.

The district said it has also been finalizing plans for students and families in the Sorrento area, in the event an evacuation order should be issued for Sorrento School. These plans will be shared with families prior to Friday, Sept. 1st.

“As the situations in communities change, so will the district planning. The district is working to ensure that the transition back to a new school year is approached with empathy, understanding, and flexibility,” said SD83.

newsroom@saobserver.net

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

#Salmon ArmSchoolsShuswap