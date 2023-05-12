Shoemaker Hill in Salmon Arm (10th Avenue SE) was closed for a day-and-a-half, but not because of a fluke snowfall or a large truck blocking the path. It opened Friday afternoon, May 12. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)

Although unusual in May, closure of Shoemaker Hill not due to emergency

Twisting steep portion of 10th Avenue SE usually closes in November, reopens around March

Neither weather nor a misdirected transport truck was responsible for the closure of Shoemaker Hill in Salmon Arm recently.

The twisting, steep part of the road that many residents use during spring, summer and part of fall was closed on Thursday, May 11 and Friday, May 12 for about 32 hours.

Staff explained that city crews were working on the installation of a water service to a new home being built in the area.

The road opened Friday afternoon.

The Auto Road Connector, which is in future drawings for Salmon Arm, will see Shoemaker Hill closed and the route going from Auto Road to 14th Avenue SE.

