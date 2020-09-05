Alzheimer Society of B.C. offers free webinars for those affected by dementia

The weekly webinars running through September will cover timely topics such as COVID-19 stress.

Free Alzheimer Society of BC webinars help local residents and caregivers living with dementia. (Alzheimer Society of BC Photo)

Online seminars are bringing together people looking after those with dementia or experiencing it themselves.

Hosted by the Alzheimer Society of B.C. the webinars are considered especially important this year because of the rapid pace at which the world is changing. According to the society, stresses created by the COVID-19 pandemic, natural disasters and other events which upend the normal routine can be felt more heavily by those suffering from dementia and their caregivers.

The Alzheimer Society states the webinars will provide those who tune with lessons on how to respect the individuality of people living with dementia and navigate rapidly-changing circumstances.

Among other topics, the webinar will help those caring for people living with dementia decipher their needs. They provide the example of pacing back and forth as out-of-the-ordinary behaviour which may communicate a need for exercise or some time outside.

Advice for caregivers includes taking the time to reduce stress and curtailing anxiety by limiting time spent taking in worrying information. The webinar providing strategies for caregivers amid troubling events like those the world has seen over the past year is called responsive behaviours in a changing environment. It will run on Wednesday Sept. 23 at 2 p.m.

A free webinar will run at 2 p.m. every Wednesday for the rest of September. The first, on Sept. 9, will cover the benefits of meaningful home-based activities for families affected by dementia. Others will deal with health care, legal and financial plans and accessing services during the COVID-19 pandemic

Those wishing to register for any of the webinars, or get more information can visit alzbc.org/webinars.



