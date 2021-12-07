FILE - This Sept. 6, 2012, file photo, shows the Amazon logo in Santa Monica, Calif. Amazon’s cloud-computing service Amazon Web Services experienced problems in its eastern U.S. region, Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, causing widespread problems for thousands of websites and apps. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)

FILE - This Sept. 6, 2012, file photo, shows the Amazon logo in Santa Monica, Calif. Amazon’s cloud-computing service Amazon Web Services experienced problems in its eastern U.S. region, Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, causing widespread problems for thousands of websites and apps. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)

Amazon Web Services seeing large-scale outages, affecting major websites

The company said AWS is ‘experiencing console issues’

Amazon Web Services is experiencing widespread issues impacting governments, universities and other major websites as of Tuesday (Dec. 7) morning.

According to the Associated Press, the outages are causing issues for websites and apps like Instacart, Venmo, Kindle, Roku, Disney+, McDonald’s and Amazon’s own store.

In a statement, the company said AWS is “experiencing console issues.”

According to AWS, the issue began in the US-EAST-1 region.

“This issue is also affecting some of our monitoring and incident response tooling, which is delaying our ability to provide updates,” AWS said in a statement. “We have identified the root cause and are actively working towards recovery.”

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Internet and Telecom

Previous story
Most Canadians support strong border measures amid new Omicron COVID-19 variant: poll
Next story
Multiple B.C. cities top GoFundMe’s most giving list

Just Posted

A Grindrod home was destroyed by flames Sunday, Dec. 5. (Contributed)
UPDATE: Pup lost in North Okanagan home fire

With the construction of the Ross Street underpass underway, it is expected the section of Lakeshore Drive from Alexander Street to 4th Street will remain closed for up to four months. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
OPINION: Road closures add another angle to parking challenges in downtown Salmon Arm

Tickets go on sale Dec. 8 for the 30th anniversary of the Salmon Arm ROOTSandBLUES Festival in August 2022. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Early bird passes going on sale for return of Salmon Arm ROOTSandBLUES Festival

Natalie Wilkie competes in the women’s 15-km cross-country race during the 2018 Paralympic Games in PyeongChang. She recently won two gold medals in Canmore, Alta. (Scott Grant/Canadian Paralympic Committee)
Salmon Arm’s Natalie Wilkie wins back-to-back golds at Para Nordic World Cup