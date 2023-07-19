BREAKING: Amber Alert issued for 2 Surrey children last seen in Kelowna, B.C.

Surrey RCMP have issued an Amber Alert for eight-year-old Aurora Bolton and 10-year-old Joshuah Bolton. Police believe a 2012 Dodge D250 (BC Licence SJ2708) is suspected to be associated with the suspect. She is described as a 45-year-old Caucasian with brown hair and brown eyes. A sign on Highway 10, near 144 Street, in Surrey notifies the public of an Amber Alert for eight-year-old Aurora Bolton and 10-year-old Joshuah Bolton who were last seen by their father on June 28 when leaving for a planned vacation with their mother, Verity Bolton. (Lauren Collins) Surrey RCMP have put out an Amber Alert for eight-year-old Aurora Bolton and 10-year-old Joshuah Bolton who were last seen by their father on June 28 when leaving for a planned vacation with their mother. They were supposed to return July 17, 2023. (Lauren Collins) Surrey RCMP Cpl. Vanessa Munn provides an update Wednesday (July 19, 2023) after an Amber Alert was issued for eight-year-old Aurora Bolton and 10-year-old Joshuah Bolton who were last seen by their father on June 28 when leaving for a planned vacation with their mother. They were supposed to return July 17, 2023. (Lauren Collins) Surrey RCMP have put out an Amber Alert for eight-year-old Aurora Bolton and 10-year-old Joshuah Bolton who were last seen by their father on June 28 when leaving for a planned vacation with their mother. They were supposed to return July 17, 2023. (Lauren Collins)

An Amber Alert has been activated for two Surrey children, last seen with their mother in Kelowna and there is reason to believe the kids are at risk, say the RCMP.

The missing children, Aurora Bolton, 8, and Joshuah Bolton, 10, have been on a planned vacation with their mother, Verity Bolton, in the Kelowna area since June 28, police say. The children were supposed to return to their father on July 17 – and when that didn’t happen, police were contacted.

During a news conference on Wednesday (July 19), Surrey RCMP Cpl. Vanessa Munn told reporters that the last known location of the children and their mother was on June 30, at the Krafty’s Kitchen and Bar in Kelowna.

“Police have been advised that they were planning to camp in the area and have determined that the booking was cancelled,” Munn said. Investigators believe that their mother is now taking active steps to prevent the return of the children to their primary caregiver, their father.

They were supposed to return to their father July 17 and Surrey RCMP opened an investigation yesterday — Lauren Collins (@laurenpcollins1) July 20, 2023

Both children are described as Caucasian with brown hair and brown eyes.

Joshuah was last seen wearing shorts and a T-shirt with short to medium brown hair. Aurora has a chipped upper front tooth, freckles on her face, shoulder length hair that is likely braided and was last seen wearing a blue dress with coloured flowers on it.

Their mother, Verity, is described as a 45-year-old Caucasian with brown hair and brown eyes.

Verity is believed to be driving a Dodge Ram 2500 with B.C. licence plate SJ2708.

“Surrey RCMP are concerned for the health and wellbeing of Aurora Bolton and Joshuah,” Munn said, as well as concerns over the mother’s mental health and wellness.

As police work to determine further timeline details between June 30 to present, Munn said there is reason to believe the children are at risk.

Police are urging anyone with details to call 911 immediately and request your local police so tips can be followed up quickly



anna.burns@surreynowleader.com

Amber AlertBreaking NewsKelownasurrey rcmp