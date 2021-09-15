Osoyoos-U.S. border. (File photo)

Osoyoos-U.S. border. (File photo)

American lawyer fined for bringing guns across Osoyoos border

Washington lawyer fined $9,100 in Penticton provincial court

A Washington lawyer has been handed down a large fine for bringing guns across the Osoyoos border.

Shawn Jensen was fined $9,100 for driving across the Osoyoos-U.S. border in October 2019 and not declaring several guns.

Jensen was in Penticton Provincial Court on Tuesday for what was his first appearance and trial.

Jensen, 60, was facing eight charges including a false or deceptive statement, smuggle goods into Canada, possession of a firearm without a license and more in connection to an Oct. 25, 2019 incident.

By the end of his trial on Tuesday, a judge stayed all but two of the charges against him leading to two $3,500 fines and $2,100 in victim surcharges that totalled $9,100 in fines. The two charges he was convicted on are two counts of storage of a firearm contrary to regulations.

His trial was originally supposed to take place earlier this year but Jensen’s lawyer twice argued that the border’s closure forced a hardship for his client.

READ MORE: Border closure delays trial for US lawyer

The border is now open to Americans for non-essential travel to Canada but the U.S. continues to not allow Canadians across the border.

