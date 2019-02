The public is being asked not to interfere with the exercise which will involve men in hazmat suits

The Sicamous Fire Department is hosting a training exercise at the Sicamous and District Rec Centre on Tuesday, Feb. 5. Do not be alarmed if you see men in Hazmat suits. (CSRD Photo)

If you see men in hazmat suits in the vicinity of the Sicamous and District Rec Centre on Tuesday, Feb. 5 at around 7 p.m. there is no need to be alarmed.

The Sicamous Fire Department has organized a training scenario to help them practice responding to an ammonia leak.

The public are asked to respect the boundaries of the exercise and allow the emergency workers to focus on their training.

