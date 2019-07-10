An app made in Kelowna helps people find a realtor without the stress

Listing Llama gives home buyers an anonymous approach to finding a real estate agent

A Kelowna based company’s real-estate app is making it easier for people to find a real estate agent to buy or sell their home.

For people feeling intimidated to meet realtors or don’t know how to find the right fit for them, the Listing llama app eliminates the pressure and is an all-digital process that lets buyers and sellers anonymously connect to real-estate agents.

READ MORE: Okanagan real estate market heads into spring

“We don’t work with specific companies or associations we work with realtors who have a membership with us and people can come online view the realtors’ profile and go through the interview process, ask the tough questions, talk about commissions, talk about the process and that makes it clear for everyone,” said Listing Llama CEO, Tarynn Parker.

The free to use app took just over a year to create and was launched in Kelowna in February, but now it’s available in Vancouver, Fraser Valley, Victoria, Edmonton and Calgary.

“We have busy months ahead, we are going down to California in September with it and we have plans to go across Canada in the fall and we will keep going with it,” said Parker.

READ MORE: B.C.’s skyrocketing real estate market will ‘correct’ in 2019: analyst

For people looking to buy a home, they can easily hook up with a realtor and discuss neighborhoods, types of homes and their expectations without actually having to meet the person and for people selling their homes, they can post pictures and find the realtor right for them to sell it.

Parker says in about two-weeks Listing Lama will be holding training sessions.

“The training isn’t only on how to use Listing Llama, people also get marketing training, help in answering tough questions and a little bit of mentorship.”

For realtors looking for clients through Listing Llama, memberships are $149 a month.

@LarynGilmour
laryn.gilmour@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
80% of Canadians can’t keep off the internet for 8 straight hours: survey
Next story
Are robots coming for your jobs? This think tank says no

Just Posted

Vavenby closure will help Adams Lake mill in Shuswap stay alive

Interfor gets support from Salmon Arm, Chase councils for Canfor timber transfer

Chase council halts rezoning request for waterfront property

Public voices opposition to amendment allowing residential development

Salmon Arm politicians urged to declare climate emergency, create action plan

To applause, city environment committee member acknowledges steps already taken, requests more

Two more downtown Salmon Arm cannabis stores approved

Salmon Arm Cannabis and Downtown Cannabis stores receive provincial licences

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: cloudy, showers expected

Environment Canada is calling for a risk of thunderstoms and hail across the Okanagan this afternoon

VIDEO: Weekday weather update for the Okanagan Valley

Less rain and more sun are in the forecast

Barrels of cooking oil spilled in downtown Kelowna

Firefighters, RCMP and city sanding truck responding

An app made in Kelowna helps people find a realtor without the stress

Listing Llama gives home buyers an anonymous approach to finding a real estate agent

Salmon Arm soccer talent helps brings gold to Okanagan

Jordan King scores winning goal for U16 Girls at BC Premier Soccer League Championship

Okanagan youth mental health service provider to close temporarily, following kitchen fire

Authorities remind public to practice fire safety

Getting across: Kelowna – Westbank ferry service 1885-1958

Tales from the past by Brian Wilson

New trial dates to be set for 3 charged in 2017 murder in Hope

Three men accused of killing Michael Bonin will return to Okanagan court in 2020

Health: Gift or achievement?

A new column to Black Press from CHIP HealthLine Solutions

Okanagan homeless graduate into the workforce

“I thought, ‘No. I can still work,’” said graduate.

Most Read