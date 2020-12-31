A convince store owner hands OLG 649 and Lotto Max tickets at his store during the COVID-19 pandemic in Mississauga, Ont., on Monday, May 25, 2020. Premier Doug Ford’s government gives $500M loan to Ontario Lottery and Gaming. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

An unforgettable ending to 2020 for one Lotto 6/49 player after ticket wins $9M

Ticket purchased in West Vancouver matched all six numbers drawn for the $9.4-million jackpot

  • Dec. 31, 2020 10:50 a.m.
  • News

By Charlie Carey

For some, this year might be one to forget but for at least one British Columbian it will be particularly unforgettable, for their bank account.

The B.C. Lottery Corporation says a Lotto 6/49 ticket purchased in West Vancouver matched all six numbers drawn for the $9.4-million jackpot on Wednesday night (Dec. 30). This ticket was the only one in Canada to have a perfect match.

The drawn numbers are: 7, 14, 30, 32, 38, and 45.

The winner has about 52 weeks to come forward and cash in on their massive return.

Drawn every Wednesday and Saturday nights, Lotto 6/49 has paid out over $105 million to British Columbians in winning this year, with BCLC paying out an $691-million in 2020 across all gambling and lottery games.

To put this winning in perspective, the odds of winning a Lotto 6/49 jackpot is about one-in-14 million, which is almost the population of Ontario.

