Green Party leader David Coon meets with supporters ahead of the 2018 New Brunswick provincial election. (Green Party of New Brunswick)

Andrew Weaver congratulates New Brunswick on electing first Green caucus

Election win means there are now three provincial Green Party caucuses in Canada

In 2017, voters in British Columbia elected its first Green caucus.

Just over one year later New Brunswick did the same thing, led by party leader David Coon. They join the B.C. Green Party and the P.E.I. Greens as the first provincial Green Party caucuses in Canada.

“I extend my sincere congratulations to David and his team on the incredible growth they achieved tonight,” said Andrew Weaver, leader of the B.C. Green Party.

“I also commend David and his Party for running on a positive campaign based on hope, not fear.

RELATED: BC Greens gain two more seats in 2017 provincial election

“Last year, there were three provincial Green representatives in office across the country. Now there are ten elected in B.C., Ontario, New Brunswick and P.E.I. This is a testament to the hard work of provincial Green Parties and the increasing resonance of our message as voters look for sensible, evidence-based policies that consider the impact of our decisions on future generations.”

Weaver was one of the first Green politicians elected at the provincial level in Canada in 2013. The B.C. Greens gained two more seats with Sonia Furstenau and Adam Olsen both elected from Vancouver Island at the 2017 B.C. provincial election.

