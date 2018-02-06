B.C. Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson thanks supporters in Vancouver, joined by MLAs and his wife Barbara Grantham (right). (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)

Andrew Wilkinson won big in rural B.C. to clinch B.C. Liberal leadership

Strong showing by Michael Lee helped defeat Dianne Watts

Painted by the NDP opposition as an upper-crust lawyer from Vancouver’s wealthy West Side, Andrew Wilkinson built his strongest B.C. Liberal leadership support in pickup-truck land, in the Kootenays, Cariboo, rural Vancouver Island and Northern B.C.

A constituency breakdown of voting by B.C. Liberal Party members shows Wilkinson piled up points across the province, including remote regions where he worked as a doctor early in his career. He made the most of the party’s weighted voting system, which gave each of the province’s 87 constituencies 100 points to balance out the urban population concentration in the south.

Wilkinson’s agreement with Abbotsford West MLA Mike de Jong also helped him over the top. Both urged their supporters to make the other their second choice, and Wilkinson benefited when de Jong was dropped from the ballot after round two.

One of the surprises of the leadership vote was the strength of rookie Vancouver-Langara MLA Michael Lee, who surpassed Wilkinson in his own seat of Vancouver-Quilchena in first-choice votes on a ranked ballot of six leadership contenders.

Lee also led former Surrey mayor Dianne Watts in Surrey-Fleetwood, Surrey-Green Timbers, Surrey-Guildford, Surrey-Newton and Surrey-Panorama. Watts, who represented South Surrey-White Rock as a Conservative MP before resigning her seat to run for the provincial leadership, won Surrey South, Surrey-White Rock and Surrey Cloverdale.

RELATED: Wilkinson’s winning margin, with video

During the leadership campaign, Wilkinson made much of his Kamloops roots as an immigrant from Australia, where he lived as a child. But MLA Todd Stone owned his Kamloops-South Thompson seat, winning more than 90 per cent of the vote, and more than 80 per cent in Kamloops-North Thompson.

In his acceptance speech, the 60-year-old Wilkinson acknowledged the work of Lee and Stone to attract a new generation.

“Our job is to get out there and make ourselves more attractive to youth, with a broader environmental message that points out that British Columbia has benefited from the B.C. Liberal track record on the Great Bear Rainforest,” Wilkinson said. “We did the climate action plan, we’re going to have an attractive program of wildlife management to show British Columbians is a strong environmental jurisdiction.”

Previous story
Morning brief for Feb. 6
Next story
Arrest made after alleged threats against B.C. mayor

Just Posted

Head-on crash injures two

Two vehicles collide on Highway 97B in Salmon Arm

Local MLAs thrilled with new leader

Eric Foster and Greg Kyllo fully support election of Andrew Wilkinson

Okanagan documentary wins prestigious award

A River Film puts the spotlight on water management and has now been honoured

Sebell hosts homecoming concerts

Greg Sebell will play two shows Feb. 18 in Salmon Arm

IH ready to declare meningococcal outbreak over

Health authority says it has immunized more than 14,000 teens in response to outbreak

Meet Morgan, the Shuswap’s snow shovelling dog

Newfoundland dog can also rescue swimmers, fetch beer and clean up garbage

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Coroner makes recommendations in 2015 whale-watching boat capsizing in Tofino

Six people died after whale watching vessel capsized in 2015

ICBC to cap pain and suffering payouts to stem car insurance losses

Limit on pain and suffering, increased care for major injuries

Arrest made after alleged threats against B.C. mayor

City has launched an internal investigation following threats made at city hall last week involving their CAO

BCHL Today: John Grisdale stepping down and wild times in Trail

BCHL Today is a (near) daily feature providing news and notes from around the junior A world.

Arcade Fire, Jessie Reyez lead Juno nominees with four apiece

Late Tragically Hip frontman Gord Downie, the Arkells, Ruth B and Hedley have three nominations each

Andrew Wilkinson won big in rural B.C. to clinch B.C. Liberal leadership

Strong showing by Michael Lee helped defeat Dianne Watts

Winter storm warning issued for the B.C. Interior and North

Upwards of 50 centimetres of snow could fall over the next two days

Most Read