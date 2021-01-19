Animal adoptions skyrocket during pandemic: South Okanagan BC SPCA

Okanagan Similkameen SPCA branch manager Carolyn Hawkins outside the SPCA shelter on Dartmouth St. (Monique Tamminga Western News)Okanagan Similkameen SPCA branch manager Carolyn Hawkins outside the SPCA shelter on Dartmouth St. (Monique Tamminga Western News)
Okanagan Similkameen SPCA branch manager Carolyn Hawkins with two very friendly kitten siblings that arrived last week in a box. They should be available for adoption after they get fixed. (Monique Tamminga Western News)Okanagan Similkameen SPCA branch manager Carolyn Hawkins with two very friendly kitten siblings that arrived last week in a box. They should be available for adoption after they get fixed. (Monique Tamminga Western News)
Branch manager Carolyn Hawkins pets Blue, a friendly three-year-old up for adoption. (Monique Tamminga Western News)Branch manager Carolyn Hawkins pets Blue, a friendly three-year-old up for adoption. (Monique Tamminga Western News)

One good thing that has come out of this pandemic is the number of animals being adopted.

Okanagan Similkameen BC SPCA branch manager Carolyn Hawkins said adoptions have skyrocketed during COVID-19.

“With COVID, our dogs are adopted so quickly and our cats too. I have so many people contacting me asking for dogs and kittens,” said Hawkins. “People are home more than ever before so they can spend the time with their new furry family member. People are also looking for companionship right now.”

Adoptions happen so fast that last week, the local shelter only had one dog in foster, five cats and some hamsters. The dog was on his way to his forever home and one of the cats had also been adopted.

“People have to fill out a pretty extensive application which helps us match our animals with the right family. For example, we wouldn’t pair a timid cat with a family of six,” she said.

The SPCA shelter is only open by appointment. But despite COVID-19, the BC SPCA continues some of its vital programs to help the community.

“We partner with the mobile animal food bank and we offer dog and cat food at our front door for residents on a low income. The food is at the door or they can ring our bell and we will bring it out.”

The local Bc SPCA also provides emergency animal boarding for residents who suddenly have to go to the hospital for COVID-19 or other health issues and for women escaping domestic violence.

People can phone the BC SPCA’s hotline and staff will make arrangements for your pets, she said.

Hawkins has been the branch manager for more than eight years at the Penticton shelter on Dartmouth St.

Working for the BC SPCA is a dream job for Hawkins. “I have been an animal lover my whole life.”

She has been with the BC SPCA since 1998, first as a volunteer fostering more than 100 dogs and puppies and started working in 2000 in the shelter in Nanaimo. Eventually she made her way to beautiful Penticton and has loved working with donors, animals and the staff.

The difficult part of the job is seeing animals that have been abused or mistreated.

While adoptions have increased during the pandemic, so have cruelty cases, said Hawkins.

“One of the toughest cases I’ve ever dealt with was that large scale cruelty case out of Princeton where 69 dogs were seized and many horses.”

READ MORE: More than 100 dogs and horses seized from Princeton breeder

“A lot of the dogs came to us and to our Kelowna branch but then some of the puppies had Parvo,” she said. They lost 10 puppies to Parvo that were only 12 weeks old.

“That was extremely hard to deal with,” she said.

This is one of 69 puppies and young dogs rescued from extensive abuse at a breeders home in Princeton September 2020. (SPCA photo)

This is one of 69 puppies and young dogs rescued from extensive abuse at a breeders home in Princeton September 2020. (SPCA photo)

But once the dogs were treated and cared for, almost all the dogs were adopted out to some ‘fabulous’ homes, she said.

“The best part is seeing these animals that have been through so much find their forever homes,” she said.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the BC SPCA has had to close their branches to the public, and cancel all physical events, making it challenging to raise funds needed to care for animals.

Carolyn participated in the SPCA’s Lock In for Love during the beginning of the pandemic. Her goal was to raise $1,500 for the fundraiser. She raised $2,270.

The SPCA’s main fundraiser at the Barking Parrot couldn’t happen in 2020.

Luckily, one of their strongest supporters, Barry Zarundenec joined with his Penticton Elks to raise an impressive $5,000 for the local shelter. That cheque was presented recently.


monique.Tamminga@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BCSPCA

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
New laws would cement DFO accountability to depleted fish stocks
Next story
Several ‘owners’ claim lost North Okanagan dog as theirs

Just Posted

In a Jan. 18 notice, Interior Health and Salmon Arm West Elementary confirmed a member of the school community tested positive for COVID-19 and, due to a possible transmission, advised students who ride School District 83's Monkey Bus be monitored for symptoms of the virus. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
COVID-19 case reported at Salmon Arm West Elementary

Interior Health advises students who ride Monkey Bus be monitored for symptoms

Alex Wenezenki stands by the Robinson R44 Raven II which he uses to offers aerial tours of the Shuswap on behalf of BC Helicopters. The tours began in the summer of 2020 at Hyde Mountain Golf Course. (Jim Elliot/Eagle Valley News)
Shuswap golf course applies for bylaw amendment to develop up to 151 RV lots

Hyde Mountain Golf Course application will also bring helicopter tour business into compliance

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
253 new COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths in Interior Health over the weekend

More than 1,000 cases in the region remain active

Interior Health confirms vaccination of priority populations has begun in Salmon Arm. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
COVID-19 vaccinations underway in Salmon Arm

Interior Health confirms vaccination of priority populations has begun

Interior Health and School District 83 are responding to a confirmed COVID-19 exposure at the Salmon Arm Secondary Sullivan campus. (File photo)
COVID-19 virus returns to Salmon Arm Secondary campus

Member of Sullivan campus tests positive for COVID-19

B.C. Representative for Children and Youth Jennifer Charlesworth (Black Press files)
B.C. watchdog says mentally ill children and youth retraumatized in hospital

The number of children held under the Mental Health Act has increased an alarming 162 per cent in past decade

“Nancy’s Onions” by Patricia Canton, watercolor. (Contributed photo)
The pandemic can’t stop SJIMA

Submitted by San Juan Islands Museum of Art If you can’t come… Continue reading

A new video from NCCIH and BC Northern Health titled ‘Healing in Pandemic Times: Indigenous Peoples, Stigma and COVID-19’ was animated by Joanne Gervais. (Photo Provided By: NCCIH Archives)
VIDEO: Stigma against Indigenous people is a ‘social sickness’

A new short animated video is aiming to educate the public on the stigmatization

A pinniped was attacked by an unseen predator off the shores of Dallas Road Monday night. (Courtesy of Steffani Cameron)
VIDEO: Seal hunting, not being hunted in video shot off Victoria waterfront

Victoria woman captures footage of pinniped activity off Dallas Road

Cody Younker, Revelstoke city councillor. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
Revelstoke councillor accused of sexually abusing Langley teen while school chaperone

Civic lawsuit alleges Cody Younker sexually abused student while volunteering on school trips

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau provides an update on the COVID-19 pandemic from Rideau Cottage in Ottawa on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick Prime Minister Justin Trudeau provides an update on the COVID-19 pandemic from Rideau Cottage in Ottawa on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Trudeau vows to keep up the fight to sway U.S. on merits of Keystone XL pipeline

Canada’s pitch to the Biden team has framed Keystone XL as a more environmentally friendly project than original

This is one of 69 puppies and young dogs rescued from extensive abuse at a breeders home in Princeton September 2020. (SPCA photo)
Animal adoptions skyrocket during pandemic: South Okanagan BC SPCA

BC SPCA talks about caring for animals during COVID

The British Columbia Hotel Association (BCHA) sent out a sharply worded release late last week, in which it noted that the Tourism Industry Association of BC recently obtained a ‘legal opinion’ on the matter (Alex Passini photo)
Hotel associations push back against any potential ban on inter-provincial, non-essential travel restrictions

B.C. Premier John Horgan is seeking legal advice on banning non-essential travel

JaHyung Lee, “Canada’s oldest senior” at 110 years old, received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. He lives at Amenida Seniors Community in Newton. (Submitted photo: Amenida Seniors Community)
COVID rapid tests in long-term care key during vaccine rollout: B.C. care providers

‘Getting kits into the hands of care providers should be a top priority,’ says former Health Minister

Most Read