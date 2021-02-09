Hundreds of geese have once again congregated at Mill Lake Park, despite city efforts to slow the population growth by addling eggs. Photo: Tyler Olsen/Abbotsford News

Animal group takes aim at Vernon’s goose cull

Animal Alliance of Canada urging city to reconsider

Vernon’s goose cull is drawing national opposition.

The Animal Alliance of Canada is encouraging council to reconsider their recent approval of culling Canada geese.

READ MORE: Goose cull on target for Vernon

Last year, the Animal Alliance of Canada sent Vernon councillors a copy of their Habitat Modification Goose Manual when the issue of a proposed cull first arose. They did not receive a reply from a single councillor.

The manual describes ways to co-habitat with geese by making areas of conflict less desirable for them to congregate. Geese are naturally open tundra nesters who prefer low-vegetation near open water, according to the manual. Changes as simple as planting shrubs or tall grasses to block sightlines in open fields or along water lines can make a significant difference to their presence in these areas.

In many communities culls are the only option considered because killing the animals appears to be the fastest and cheapest solution to conflict, according to Animal Alliance’s Jordan Reichert, West Coast campaign director. However, he says, it rarely resolves the conflict and often leads to year after year of further culls as the populations bounce back.

“Instead of addressing the source of the conflict, which is how we design our communities to be appealing to Canada geese, the geese are wrongly targeted as the problem and suffer for our lack of evidence-based problem solving.”

Alliance director and bird expert Barry Kent MacKay adds: “There are many examples of municipalities in Canada that had similar problems and resolved them with creative, non-lethal habitat modification techniques. Creating a solution for Vernon is certainly feasible, if council is willing.”

Animal Alliance is encouraging the Vernon politicians to go back to the drawing board and give serious consideration to habitat modification as a long-term, humane and cost-effective approach to co-habitat with geese prior to moving forward with any short-term culls.

READ MORE: Petitions launched against Vernon goose cull

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

animal welfareCanada Goose

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Anarchist Mountain couple gives back to Search and Rescue
Next story
Former Kelowna pimp released on day parole

Just Posted

Shuswap entrepreneurs Leha Ward-Marshall and sister-in-law Crystal Wood are the co-founders of U Grow Girl, nominated for two awards in the 2021 Small Business BC Awards. (Contributed)
Shuswap entrepreneurs nominated for Small Business BC Awards

Three local businesses seeking public support to proceed to next level

Caribou herds in B.C. are divided into four groups, southern mountain (shown), central mountain, northern mountain and boreal. (Black Press Media)
Caribou leave area temporarily closed to snowmobiles near Sicamous

Sleds can ride in the Lake Play area on Queest Mountain once more

The City of Salmon Arm’s wastewater treatment plant. (File photo)
Current site of Salmon Arm’s sewage treatment plant chosen for expansion

Odour, discharge into lake main concerns of those opposed to existing location

Photo MCG
3 more deaths in Interior Health region over weekend

Over the weekend, Interior Health reported a total of 161 COVID-19 cases

Salmar Theatres manager Joel de Boer said the best way to support the local theatres right now during the shutdown is to become a member with the Salmar Community Association. (Lachlan Labere - Salmon Arm Observer)
Salmar Theatres staff eager for Dr. Bonnie Henry to call “action”

Laser projector, screen upgrades mean no more 3D movies at Salmar Grand

Chef James Holmes of Salt and Brick in Kelowna. (Jen Zielinski, Black Press Media)
Kelowna restaurant’s TV premier shines spotlight on Okanagan

Salt and Brick was featured on the Food Network on Feb. 6

In Vancouver’s second anti-mask dispute in four days, a man allegedly spat in the face of a store employee after refusing to wear a mask on Monday (Feb. 8). (Pixabay image)
Man allegedly spits in store employee’s face after refusing to wear mask: Vancouver police

This is the city’s second anti-mask dispute this week

Property owners are receiving declaration forms this month for the B.C. speculation and vacancy tax, but fewer than one out of 100 will actually have to pay. (Black Press Media files)
B.C. speculation and vacancy tax a big job with small returns

Declaration letters on the way for Nanaimo, Victoria, Kelowna

RCMP. (File photo)
Penticton police officer assaulted during dispute between tenant and landlord

A man and woman both faces charges of resisting arrest and assaulting a peace officer

Simon Rypiak was granted day parole in September 2020. (Contributed)
Former Kelowna pimp released on day parole

Simon Rypiak was convicted in 2019 of running a prostitution ring in Kelowna

Lama Mugabo, a board member at the Hogan’s Alley Society, poses for a photograph at the remaining portion of Hogan’s Alley, in Vancouver, on Wednesday, January 27, 2021. The historic black neighbourhood was demolished to make way for the construction of the Georgia and Dunsmuir viaducts in the early 1970s. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Reclaiming Hogan’s Alley: Society pitches new life for historic Black Vancouver area

At the height of its vibrancy, the viaduct was an entertainment district attracting the likes of Sammy Davis Jr. and Ella Fitzgerald

FILE – The Canadian border is pictured at the Peace Arch Canada/USA border crossing in Surrey, B.C. Friday, March 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Canada to require negative COVID-19 test at land borders

Similar rules already in place for air travel

From left to right, Peter Ceravolo; Oliver Osoyoos Search and Rescue members Brenda and Mike Arychuk with search dog Kaya; and Debra Ceravolo. (OOSAR)
Anarchist Mountain couple gives back to Search and Rescue

Oliver Osoyoos Search and Rescue has received two major donations in two weeks

BC Timber Sales is pausing plans to log four per cent of the Rose Swanson Mountain area that was designated as sensitive in 1997. (Madison Reynolds photo) BC Timber Sales is pausing plans to log four per cent of the Rose Swanson Mountain area that was designated as sensitive in 1997. (Madison Reynolds photo)
Province pauses plans to log Rose Swanson Mountain area in Armstrong

Decision comes after local government, 23,000 residents voiced opposition

Most Read