Anonymous resident gifts 10 bags of dog food to Penticton Dog Control

The Penticton Dog Control recieved an anonymous donation Saturday.
According to the organization’s Facebook page, a citizen known only as Whitney dropped off 10 bags of dog food outside of the office, located at 2330 Dartmouth Dr., on May 11.
According to poundkeeper Elizabeth Bigg, some of the bags of food still had price tags on them and ranged from $30 to $75.
A note was left with the food saying the person “wanted to donate a few bags of food for all you do for our community” and signed the name Whitney. The Facebook post from Penticton Dog Control thanked the person for the generous donation and said “folks in our community who are less fortunte will be very appreciated of the help.”
