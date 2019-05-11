Anonymous resident gifts 10 bags of dog food to Penticton Dog Control

The resident known only as Whitney left the food outside the office with a note on May 11

Ten bags of dog food were dropped off at the Penticton Dog Control on May 11 by a resident known only as Whitney. The person said in their note to the organization that they wanted to leave the food because of all the organization has done for the community. (Image from Facebook)

The Penticton Dog Control recieved an anonymous donation Saturday.

According to the organization’s Facebook page, a citizen known only as Whitney dropped off 10 bags of dog food outside of the office, located at 2330 Dartmouth Dr., on May 11.

According to poundkeeper Elizabeth Bigg, some of the bags of food still had price tags on them and ranged from $30 to $75.

A note was left with the food saying the person “wanted to donate a few bags of food for all you do for our community” and signed the name Whitney. The Facebook post from Penticton Dog Control thanked the person for the generous donation and said “folks in our community who are less fortunte will be very appreciated of the help.”

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.