Ten bags of dog food were dropped off at the Penticton Dog Control on May 11 by a resident known only as Whitney. The person said in their note to the organization that they wanted to leave the food because of all the organization has done for the community. (Image from Facebook)

Anonymous resident gifts 10 bags of dog food to Penticton Dog Control

The resident known only as Whitney left the food outside the office with a note on May 11

The Penticton Dog Control recieved an anonymous donation Saturday.

According to the organization’s Facebook page, a citizen known only as Whitney dropped off 10 bags of dog food outside of the office, located at 2330 Dartmouth Dr., on May 11.

According to poundkeeper Elizabeth Bigg, some of the bags of food still had price tags on them and ranged from $30 to $75.

A note was left with the food saying the person “wanted to donate a few bags of food for all you do for our community” and signed the name Whitney. The Facebook post from Penticton Dog Control thanked the person for the generous donation and said “folks in our community who are less fortunte will be very appreciated of the help.”

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Jordyn Thomson | Reporter
JordynThomson 
Send Jordyn Thomson an email.
Like the Western News on Facebook.
Follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Metro Vancouver bicyclist who tried to sue motorist instead found at fault
Next story
Luminary Walk fills void left by cancellation of Relay for Life

Just Posted

Luminary Walk fills void left by cancellation of Relay for Life

The Salmon Arm Relay for Life is now cancelled indefinitely, but not… Continue reading

City’s proposed panhandling bylaw returns for public hearing

Downtown Salmon Arm businesses encouraged to provide input

Single mom raises voice as casino unplugs karaoke nights

Salmon Arm woman to start petition to bring back popular weekly outing

A Cappella choir to donate spring concert proceeds to charity

Vallee Harmony A Cappella Pop Choir will be performing on May 25 in Vernon, May 26 in Salmon Arm

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Weekend starts with sun, high temps

Environment Canada forecasts clear skies and highs of 29 C Saturday

Mascots battle it out in Vernon

Proceeds from the event go to B.C. Children’s Hospital and JoeAnna’s House.

Anonymous resident gifts 10 bags of dog food to Penticton Dog Control

The resident known only as Whitney left the food outside the office with a note on May 11

UPDATE: Suspected driver in fatal Surrey hit-and-run turns himself into police

Police say a motorcyclist was hit by a pickup truck

Large beetle scares Shuswap woman at Lee Creek

Shuswap woman said the insect was the size of her finger and that she had never seen anything like it before

One dead, two in serious condition after ‘violent struggle’ at Vancouver Island home

Central Saanich police officers and the Vancouver Island Major Crimes Unit are on scene at the home

Two 95-year-old warm weather records broken in B.C.

Nearly 30 weather records were smashed Friday, as the province heats up

1 in 500,000 chance: Alberta couple welcomes third set of twins

A Red Deer couple is thrilled to welcome their third set of twins

‘It’s tragic’: Toddler dies after being left in hot car in Burnaby

The 16-month-old boy had been in the vehicle for several hours

Society looking for Abbotsford homeless man who saved injured eagle found on highway

OWL Rehab Society looking to reunite man with eagle if it is ultimately able to fly again

Most Read