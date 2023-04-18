(RCMP file photo)

Anonymous tip helps Nakusp RCMP return stolen quad

The stolen property was returned to its owner on April 15

Nakusp police returned a stolen quad to its rightful owner thanks to the help of an anonymous resident.

In March, the Nakusp RCMP received a report of a stolen all-terrain vehicle with a winter track package installed which the owner valued at over $10,000. The vehicle was especially important to the owner as it was used for his business.

Police patrolled to find the stolen quad over the days following the report but came up empty-handed.

On Saturday (April 15), police received a call from a citizen, who wished to remain anonymous, with information on the location of the stolen quad.

Thanks to the tip, police were able to locate the quad and return it to its owner that same day.

“This is another great example of what can be accomplished with the support of the community and the efforts of his citizens on making the area a better place,” noted Cpl. Thomas Gill in a press release.

Gill added that he encourages citizens to report suspicious and unusual activity to the RCMP.

READ MORE: Nakusp RCMP arrest one of B.C.’s ‘most wanted’

READ MORE: Concerns raised after local man dies on Nakusp’s hospital doorstep

@josh_piercey
josh.piercey@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Nakusptheft

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
RCMP investigating fatal shooting in rural Grand Forks
Next story
Kelowna man sues hospital, doctor for ‘deformed’ penis after surgery

Just Posted

(File Photo)
Kelowna man sues North Okanagan-Shuswap school board after told to ‘play through’ brain injury

Vernon Vipers assistant captain Ayden Third (#3) battles with Salmon Arm Silverbacks winger Hayden Stavroff (#19) during BCHL action on Tuesday night from Kal Tire Place in Vernon (Lisa Mazurek Photo).
Salmon Arm’s Lavinge the hero in double OT victory over Vernon

In addition to being a guest speaker at this year’s Shuswap Youth Launch event on Thursday, April 27, Canadian poet and motivational speaker Wali Shah is scheduled for a public show at the Salmar Classic on Wednesday evening, April 26, 2023. Tickets are available at salmartheatre.com. (Wali Shah/Facebook photo)
Motivational speaker Wali Shah scheduled for solo show in countdown to Shuswap Youth Launch

Landan Walsh of the Sicamous Purple Unicorns leads the ball back to the Sicamous Red Raptors’ end in the Dekes and Bogeys Road Hockey Tournament on Main Street in Sicamous. (Black Press file photo)
Volunteers needed to make Sicamous road hockey tourney a reality

Pop-up banner image