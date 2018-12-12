DriveBC

Another 20 to 30 cm of snow expected on Coquihalla

Environment Canada issued a weather statement this morning

A snowfall warning remains in effect for the Coquihalla Highway.

Another storm will bring 20 to 30 centimetres of snow to the Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt by Thursday morning, according to a weather statement issued by Environment Canada.

A moist and unsettled airmass will maintain a few flurries over the Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt today. A few centimetres of snow are possible this morning.

READ MORE: Snowfall warning issued for Coquihalla, Highway 3

Snow will then intensify late this afternoon as the next storm system moves onshore. Heavy snow will continue tonight and is expected to ease Thursday, the statement said.

Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Poor weather conditions may contribute to transportation delays.

Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.

ShiftIntoWinter.ca reminds drivers to know before you go. Adjust to winter driving behaviour and use winter tires and chains.

Road conditions are available at www.drivebc.ca.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.


Scientist awarded $100K for work on Arctic contaminants that led to ban
Trump's willingness to intervene in Meng detention roils Canada's justification

