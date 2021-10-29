Another 584 COVID-19 cases in B.C. Friday, nine more deaths

B.C. public health teams reported another 584 cases of COVID-19 infection Friday, with a slight increase in hospitalizations.

There were nine additional deaths recorded in the 24 hours up to Oct. 29, with three in the Fraser Health region and two each in Northern Health, Island Health and Vancouver Coastal. There are currently 436 people in hospital with active coronavirus infections, up two from Thursday, with 156 people in intensive care, up by one.

There have been no new health care outbreaks reported in the past day, for a total of 33 active outbreaks in acute and senior care facilities. A new outbreak has been reported at Vancouver Island Regional Correctional Centre.

More than a third of Friday’s cases were reported in the Fraser Health region, with case counts declining slightly in Interior and Northern Health. New and active cases by region for Oct. 29 are:

• 232 new cases in Fraser Health, 2,115 active

• 81 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health, 704 active

• 85 new cases in Interior Health, 684 active

• 104 new cases in Northern Health, 817 active

• 82 new cases in Island Health, 603 active

From Oct. 21-27, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 65.1% of cases. From Oct. 14-27, they accounted for 73.8% of hospitalizations.

B.C. health authorities continue to operate scheduled appointment COVID-19 vaccination clinics around the province. A full list of clinic locations and hours by region can be found here. Registration and booking appointments in B.C. can be done here, or by calling 1-833-838-2323 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. seven days a week.

